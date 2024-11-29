Bruins v. Penguins Preview: Lines, Notes, How To Watch

It’s a battle of black and gold on Black Friday as the Boston Bruins (11-10-3) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-12-4) this evening at TD Garden. Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

Bruins Lines:

Geekie – Zacha – Pastrnak

Marchand – E. Lindholm – Brazeau

Frederic – Coyle – Johnson

Beecher – Kastelic – Koepke

Lohrei – McAvoy

Wotherspoon – Carlo

Zadorov – Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

The Bruins finally removed the lid on their offense on Wednesday night with a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders.

The six goals tied a season-high for the Bruins, with five coming at even-strength, and were the most they’ve scored in a game since Oct. 10 against Montreal.

Both Brad Marchand and Pavel Zacha had two goals apiece, while Morgan Geekie and Nikita Zadorov each added one of their own to the tally.

Joonas Korpisalo started in net, making 21 saves on 24 shots for his fifth win of the season.

The Opponent:

Trying to remain relevant while also trying to build for the future isn’t working out so well for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are sitting in the doldrums of the Eastern Conference.

Before picking up a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, the Penguins had lost three straight and are just 3-5-2 in their last 10 games entering tonight.

The defense has been especially poor in Pittsburgh, as the Penguins are allowing a league-worst 3.96 goals per game with a blue line that is severely lacking in size and physicality.

As a result, Tristan Jarry hasn’t had much help in net this year and is expected to start tonight against the Bruins, sporting a 4.34 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage with a 2-3-1 record in seven starts.

But even with the rest of the team falling apart around him, Sidney Crosby still leads the Penguins in scoring with 23 points and eight goals. His longtime running mate Evgeni Malkin isn’t far behind either, with 21 points to his name and five goals.

For more Penguins coverage, follow Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Canucks from TD Garden is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and can be seen exclusively on TNT. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.