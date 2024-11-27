2025 Stanley Cup Odds: Buy Low on the Bruins?

The Boston Bruins have 30-to-1 odds (+3000) to win the 2025 Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel’s NHL odds.

The B’s started the season as one of the top-10 shortest shots to win it all. However, their middling play through the first six weeks of the 2024-25 season spooked the market. Boston now resides with the Nashville Predators and the LA Kings on the odds board, all at +3000 to win the cup.

Now, interim head coach Joe Sacco has the Bruins playing some solid hockey. They’ve won two in a row for only the second time this season since the coaching change.

Are the Boston Bruins at a buy-low spot for their 2025 Stanley Cup odds?

A Change Will Do You Good

Only five teams have won the Stanley Cup after changing coaches in the regular season since 2000.

NHL GMs change coaches more frequently than their underwear, so the odds aren’t in the Bruins’ favor to find long-term success with Joe Sacco.

Yet, the Bruins are a deep and talented team. GM Don Sweeney signed Elias Lindholm during the offseason to give David Pastrnak an elite playmaking center. Sweeney also added size to the defensive corps, signing the next “Big Z” Nikita Zadorov.

Lindholm, the jewel of the team’s offseason, flatlined under Montogmery, and so did the Bruins offense. The team averaged 2.33 goals per game, while Lindholm scored only ten points during the first 22 games of the season.

If Sacco can get consistent performances from Lindholm, Pastrnak will likely follow.

There’s More Than One Way to Win

The Bruins’ star players have disappointed during the first 22 games of the regular season. David Pastrnak has scored only eight goals for a pace of 30 goals—his lowest full-season goal total since 2015-16.

Pasta is 28 and still in his prime. The Bruins need much more from him to win the Stanley Cup. They aren’t getting it right now, but interim HC Joe Sacco has to stop the bleeding.

So Sacco has the Bruins playing a defense-first game, for now.

In the first two games of the Sacco tenure, Boston allowed only one goal on 42 shots versus the Detroit Red Wings and Utah Hockey Club.

Last night, the Bruins lost to the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 but only allowed 14 shots on goal.

Boston won’t claw their way back into contention winning games 2-1 or 1-0. However, a renewed focus on defensive structure should help the Bruins win games while the Bruins’ stars find their touch.

Are the Bruins a Good Bet to Win the 2025 Stanley Cup?

Boston’s record-setting 2022-23 regular season is now two years ago. Since then, franchise stalwarts Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired. Forward Jake DeBrusk left via free agency.

But Boston is still a good team that can easily contend if Joe Sacco can help them find their mojo. I’d put a small wager on the Bruins at +3000 to win the 2025 Stanley Cup now, believing the B’s can salvage their season.