NHL Awards: Three Bruins Who Can Win

The Boston Bruins haven’t played to their potential so far, but that means we may be able to find some value in the FanDuel NHL Awards Markets.

The recent coaching change may spark life into a Bruins team limping through the first quarter, so if you’re itching to lay some money on your favorite Boston player to win an NHL award, now’s the time.

Let’s look at three awards a Boston Bruins player could win.

1. Vezina Trophy Winner 2024-25: Jeremy Swayman +4000

Life hasn’t been easy in the net for the young goaltender. Entering last Saturday’s game against the Red Wings, Swayman posted a 5-7-1 record, allowing 3.47 goals per game and a miserable .884 save percentage.

Yet the blame isn’t all on Swayman. The Bruins allow 28.68 shots per game, and their Corsi ranks 25th in the league at 48.11%. Boston spends too much time in their defensive zone and isn’t producing enough offense, averaging only 2.88 goals per game.

Interim head coach Joe Sacco hopes to change that. In his first two games as head coach, the Bruins allowed only one goal on 42 total shots. Last night against the Canucks, Swayman continued his solid play, allowing only one goal on 14 shots.

If the Bruins continue playing solid defense and win games in bunches, Swayman will climb this market.

2. Rocket Richard Trophy Winner 2024-25: David Pastrnak +2000

The off-season addition of Elias Lindholm gave Pasta a real shot at winning this award. Or at least I thought so. Pastrnak posted a career-high 61 goals in 2022-23 and saw his production drop to 47 last year as Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired.

Lindholm, a legitimate top-six center, was supposed to spark Pastrnak’s production. Unfortunately, Pasta’s scored only eight goals this season and is on pace for his lowest season goal total since the 2015-16 season.

Pastrnak is in his prime and is capable of filling the net. If Pasta has a shot at the Rocket Richard Trophy this year, he has to get hot soon. Pastrnak is eight goals behind league leaders Sam Reinhart and Leon Draisaitl.

A PP that converts higher than 12.4% would help Pastrnak’s cause.

3. Selke Trophy Winner 2024-25: Elias Lindhom +10000

The Bruins hoped they were getting the 2021-22 Elias Lindholm, who scored 42 goals and finished the season +61. They haven’t so far.

Through 23 games with the Bruins, the Swedish forward has only three goals and is a -3.

The Selke Trophy, however, is an award given to the best defensive forward, and Lindholm has received votes during his career.

Boston’s renewed defensive focus during the past three games could help Lindholm climb the odds board. The Bruins allowed only 56 shots in that three-game stretch.

The Bruins PK, of which Lindholm is a crucial cog, is also solidifying. They stopped the fifth-ranked Detroit Red Wings PP cold last Saturday night, killing all four penalties.

The Bruins have 59 games left to play. Lindholm can get votes if Boston’s defensive structure holds.