Bruins Postgame Takeaways: Outshot and Outplayed By Ottawa

BOSTON– The Boston Bruins fell to the Ottawa Senators in overtime on Saturday night by a final of 3-2 at TD Garden.

Pavel Zacha and Brad Marchand both scored for the Bruins, while Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves on 34 shots in net.

Josh Norris and Michael Amadio each had a goal for the Senators, as did Brady Tkachuk, who scored 21 seconds into overtime to win it for Ottawa and help Linus Ullmark collect a victory in his return to Boston.

But that’s just the box score. Here are the key takeaways from the night that was on Causeway Street.

Flat In The Final Period:

It was a highly competitive game between the Bruins and Senators. At least, it was until the third period.

The Bruins had no energy, no fire, no urgency, and no shots on net in the third period. Based on their pace alone, one would think the Bruins were protecting a multi-goal lead. Instead, the game was knotted at 2-2.

“We didn’t create enough offense, and we weren’t hungry enough to get going,” David Pastrnak said. “The game was right there for us to take.”

When was the last time the Bruins were held without a shot on goal in the third period?

According to Kevin Paul DuPont of the Boston Globe, it was on Dec. 21, 2006, in a 2-0 win against Vancouver.

Montgomery Out Of Answers:

Saturday was not the first time this season that the Bruins were lifeless in the third period, and it’s becoming an increasingly alarming issue.

But why? Jim Montgomery would like to know.

“I don’t have an answer,” the Bruins head coach said postgame. “It’s up to you guys to figure that out and come up with a reason. We just weren’t good enough. You guys can write what you think is the malaise with this team and what’s going on. We’re just not playing good enough.”

Marchand Stays Hot:

A cold start to the season had everyone worried about Brad Marchand. Some even went as far as to say the veteran was washed up after undergoing three surgeries during the offseason.

Now, though, there’s little cause for concern.

After failing to score in each of the first eight games of the year, Marchand has been red hot lately, with five goals in his last seven games.

Marchand scored his second goal in as many games and fifth of the season with assists from Justin Brazeau and Hampus Lindholm to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 5:06 of the second period.

THE CAPTAIN CLEANS IT UP ©️ pic.twitter.com/kvertRtYtf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2024

Ullmark Returns:

Linus Ullmark received a hero’s welcome in his return to TD Garden.

Ullmark was instantly met by a chorus of cheers as he led the Senators out of the visiting tunnel for pregame warmups. The ovation only grew louder when he and Jeremy Swayman came together at center ice.

Swayman and Ullmark, back together again. pic.twitter.com/K12nzEHqfn — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) November 9, 2024

And even louder when the Bruins paid tribute to Ullmark during a stoppage in play in the first period.

Linus Ullmark is feeling the love back in Boston. pic.twitter.com/HSR57bORFF — Boston Hockey Now (@BOSHockeyNow) November 10, 2024

Soon, though, those cheers turned into exasperated groans as the Bruins discovered why so many teams hated playing against them and Ullmark during his time in Boston.

Ullmark bested his former team without being challenged all that much, stopping 14 of the 16 pucks that came his way.

Bruins Lines:

Johnson – Zacha – Pastrnak

Marchand – E. Lindholm – Brazeau

Koepke – Coyle – Poitras

Beecher – Kastelic – Frederic

Zadorov – McAvoy

H. Lindholm – Carlo

Lohrei – Wotherspoon

Swayman

Korpisalo

Up Next:

The Bruins will next be in action on Tuesday night when they pay a visit to the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop from Enterprise Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.