Bruins Send Matthew Poitras Down To AHL Providence

BRIGHTON — Matthew Poitras wasn’t penciled into the Boston Bruins lineup during practice on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena, and it appears he won’t be for the next few games either.

In a surprising move, the Bruins sent Poitras down to AHL Providence, per an announcement by the team.

Just two weeks ago, Poitras was given his biggest opportunity yet when he skated on the second line, but that experiment lasted all of just one period before he was quickly pushed back down in the lineup. Since then, Poitras has accounted for one point in his last seven games and put only four shots on goal.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said on Monday that he’d like to see “more of an impact in the game” from Poitras and for the young forward to “make more plays and understand our structure.”

Poitras, 20, has struggled for the most part during his second season in the NHL. Through 14 games, he’s scored just one goal and four assists after having a delayed start to the year because of injury during training camp.

By sending down Poitras, the Bruins are left with only 20 skaters on their roster and just 12 forwards.

After sitting out the last three games, Morgan Geekie will draw back into the lineup and play on the top line next to Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

“I just have to go out there and try to play better than I did before,” Geekie said. “It’s always tough, but I just try not to overthink things and go back to playing the way I know I can play. I’m playing with David and [Zacha], who I played with a bit last year, so we’ll try to get the chemistry going again.”

Boston sets out on a two-game road trip that begins tomorrow night against the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop from Enterprise Center on Tuesday is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.