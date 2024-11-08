Brighton– Jeremy Swayman is gearing up for the mother of all goalie reunions on Saturday

The Bruins netminder will face-off against old friend and teammate Linus Ullmark, as the Ottawa Senators come to town.

For the last three seasons, the pair dominated as one of the best goaltending tandems in the National Hockey League. But on Saturday, they’ll be on opposite ends of the ice, adding a new dimension to the divisional rivalry.

“It’s exciting,” said Swayman. “It’s another game at the end of the day, however it’s a great match-up and an important two points. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Fresh off a rookie year with only 10 NHL games under his belt, Swayman was first introduced to Ullmark at the start of the 2021-22 season.

The former Buffalo Sabres netminder signed a four-year deal with Boston as a free agent. The pair quickly became the new tandem in town, after a back injury forced Tuukka Rask’s retirement. Together, Ullmark and Swayman split the season playing 41 games each, helping the Bruins to a 51-26-0-5 regular season run. Both goalies continued to thrive, sharing the workload during a record-setting 65-12-0-5 campaign the following year. Ullmark capped the season winning the Vezina trophy as the league’s top goaltender in 2022-23.

The pair remained inseparable, with their signature postgame hugs following each win becoming a staple of the team.

It was a unique relationship between the two puck-stoppers.

“I think it goes to show what kind of character he has,” said Swayman. “And his awareness to pick up those guys around him and see what he can help with. The experience that he’s gone through shed some light on me, so I wouldn’t make the same mistakes, or have a better way of looking at it in different situations. I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

The dynamic duo continued to share the crease last year, before Swayman emerged as the No. 1 guy during a solid postseason performance.

The partnership came to an end over the summer, as Ullmark entered the final year of his contract. Facing a salary cap crunch, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney traded the goalie to Ottawa in exchange for forward Mark Kastelic and goalie Joonas Korpisalo, June 24.

A restricted free agent, Swayman eventually signed an eight-year $66 million deal with the Bruins, Oct. 6. A few days later, Ullmark also cashed in inking a four-year $33 million deal with the Senators, Oct. 9.

“He deserved every penny of that and then some,” said Swayman. “It’s a testament to his work, dedication to his craft, and really great to see him get rewarded for that.”

Although he’s gone, Ullmark’s aura remains with the Bruins netminder.

“It still feels like I’ve got his presence around here,” said Swayman. “And the traditions that we had still live on. Thats with every guy that’s been through this locker room and relationships I’ve had with forwards, d-men alike and staff. That’s a testament to every guy that’s been through this locker room and worn this jersey. We’re brothers for life.”

