Four Bruins Observations Through Four Games

The Boston Bruins are four games into their new season and own a split record of 2-2-0.

It’s very early in the year, but some trends are already starting to be established, both of the encouraging and worrying variety.

Fourth Line On Fire:

Through four games, the fourth line has been the Bruins’ best.

Mark Kastelic, Johnny Beecher, and Cole Koepke have brought the physical, high-energy style of play that Jim Montgomery envisioned when he first penciled their names together on his line chart and then some.

“We’re all playing with a lot of confidence, and we’re really just having fun out there,” said Kastelic. “We’re just kind of trying to roll with it and be confident out there and have fun. I think with each each game, we’re creating more chemistry. At the same time, we’re getting a lot more success from just playing simple and playing the way that got us to this level.”

Following his first few games in Boston, Kastelic shares the team lead in points with fellow newcomer Elias Lindholm with five, scoring two goals and three assists. Beecher and Koepke aren’t far behind, as each has four points to their records.

According to Moneypuck.com, the line isn’t only the best in Boston but is one of the top lines across the entire NHL early this season, generating 4.7 xGoals For per 60 minutes.

If only the Bruins could get some of their other lines to start playing that way.

“They’re just doing their role,” Montgomery said of his fourth line. “The guys in the top six aren’t doing their role.”

Punchless Power Play:

The most concerning aspect of the Bruins’ play so far has been their power play.

Boston has received the second-most opportunities on the man-advantage of any team in the league and yet ranks 25th, having scored on just two of their 18 chances.

“We have to be a little stronger in our battles,” said Brad Marchand. “You have to outnumber the kill in the battles and come up with pucks. We haven’t come up with enough.”

Even when the Bruins have won battles for the puck, they look as if they don’t know what to do with it. Too often, they’ve coughed up the puck, allowing their opponents to easily clear the zone.

To make matters worse, the Bruins have surrendered as many goals while on the power play as they’ve scored themselves.

The Kids Can (Must) Play:

Matt Poitras and Mason Lohrei are the two youngest players on Boston’s roster, and yet they’re two of the most pivotal.

While neither has exactly been perfect, when the two have been at their best, so have the Bruins.

In no instance was that more clear than on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings when Poitras and Lohrei combined to set up David Pastrnak for the game-winning goal in overtime.

WINNER, WINNER PASTA FOR DINNER 🍝 pic.twitter.com/ax3l6j0vHV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 12, 2024

For Poitras, it was his first game in nearly eight months since undergoing an operation on his shoulder last season.

“For his first game back, it was special,” said Montgomery. “I thought that was the best game he’s played as an NHL player, including some two-goal games last year.”

Poitras came in and instantly changed the dynamic of the third line for the Bruins, which had looked sluggish up until then.

Skating with behemoths Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau, the smooth-skating Poitras added a new element with his ability to avoid defenders and possess the puck.

“He’s strong on the puck for his size,” Pastrnak said of Poitras. “He’s very good and impressive with that. That’s probably the one thing that sticks out the most. It’s hard to take the puck away from him.”

Lohrei was also back that day, having been a healthy scratch in the last game after having a woeful outing on Opening Night. He followed up his performance from Saturday on Monday afternoon against Florida, ripping a shot from the left face-off dot for his first goal of the season.

Mase on the mark. pic.twitter.com/BJi8c3gE45 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 14, 2024

As perhaps the player with the most offensive potential on the Boston blue line, seeing the young defenseman operate with confidence only bodes well for his future development and the Bruins as a whole.

Calling Charlie Coyle:

Has anyone seen Charlie Coyle?

Yes, he’s played in all four games thus far, but he may as well be invisible as he’s still searching for his first point.

He isn’t exactly getting much help, though. Centering the second line, Coyle is skating between the surgically repaired Marchand and Morgan Geekie, who is playing above his weight class in the top six.

“I think the line has generated okay,” said Montgomery before playing the Panthers on Monday. “They need to be better with their habits. That’s going to come. It’s just a matter of time.”

Montgomery must have gotten tired of waiting as he broke up the trio to start the third period against Florida, demoting both Coyle and Geekie to the third line.

Coyle set a new career-high with 60 points and 25 goals last season and is being relied upon to be a top contributor once again for a Bruins team that lacks scoring depth.

While it’s great to see depth players such as Kastelic producing, it likely won’t be sustainable over the course of the year.

The Bruins need their top players to pull their weight, and right now, Coyle is chief among them.