Tenacious Forward Cole Koepke a Surprise Addition to Bruins Lineup

It’s hard not to root for a player like Cole Koepke.

Since the day he first entered Boston Bruins training camp, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound forward has had to rise to the occasion on a team full of giants.

While it certainly hasn’t been easy, the Two Harbor, Minnesota native has gladly accepted the challenge. His relentless work ethic, hustle, and never-say-die attitude turned him from the darkest of dark horses to the Bruins opening night roster. Kopeke skated on the Bruins’ fourth line against the Florida Panthers on opening night.

Although the Bruins fell in disastrous fashion, Koepeke and his linemates, Johnny Beecher and Mark Kastelic, were one of the few bright spots in the 6-4 thrashing.

“I think it’s been good,’ Koepke said last week at Warrior Arena. “I’ve been learning a lot. This group has been really welcoming. The coaching staff has helped me along, getting adjusted to the systems. I’ve been pretty happy with how I’ve been playing. They’re doing a good job of keeping me up to speed and pushing me to do my best.”

In five preseason games, Koepke has earned his keep, registering a goal and an assist, with eight shots on net.

Battling for a spot among the Bruins’ bottom six forwards this year has been an enormous challenge. Koepke had to measure up against the likes of behemoths such as Justin Brazeau (6-foot-6), Beecher (6-3), Max Jones (6-3), Kastelic (6-4) and Riley Tufte (6-6). Although he’s giving up some size to his towering teammates, Koepke has more than made up for it, adding some hustle to compliment the Bruins muscle.

His heady play has definitely caught the eye of Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

“I like the way he manages the puck,’ said Montgomery. “I like his speed, his tenacity. He’s causing a lot of turnovers, and turnovers lead to odd-man rushes. They lead to more O-zone time, no matter where you create them. He’s been creating them a lot. I like those aspects of his game.”

A three-year letterman and Hobey Baker nominee for the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, Koepke was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut with the Bolts, Oct. 11, 2022, at Madison Square Garden. He played sparingly with Tampa in 17 games his first season, scoring a goal. He added two helpers in a nine-game stint last season.

Looking for a new challenge, Koepke signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2024.

“All you can ask for is an opportunity,” said Koepke. “I knew that there would be some coming in here. For me, it’s just going out playing my game, and showing what I can bring to help them win hockey games, because that’s ultimately the goal here. I just want to showcase what I can bring and put my best foot forward every time I’m out on the ice.”

So what exactly can Bruins fans expect from the former Bulldog? Dogged determination of course.

“They can expect a lot of speed,” said Koepke. “Bringing a lot of energy to the forecheck, and a relentless effort pounding pucks. If I don’t get it on that first try, I’m never going to give up. I’m going to keep trying to get that second, third and fourth effort. I just want to be a good team player and do whatever I can to help this team win.”

“Playing in the NHL is what you strive for,” he added. “To do it, especially for an organization like this would be an amazing honor. I’m just doing everything I can to push myself and try to get on the team.”

Mission accomplished.