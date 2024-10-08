Bruins Game 1 Preview at Florida Panthers: Lines, Notes, How To Watch

The Boston Bruins open their 2024-25 campaign tonight when they visit the Florida Panthers at Amarant Bank Arena. Here’s what you need to know prior to puck drop.

The Past Hangs Over The Heads Of The Bruins:

The start of a new season means a fresh slate. But for the Bruins, it means having to come face to face with their past.

The Bruins have seen their playoff hopes and dreams die in the teeth of the Panthers each of the last two years. As much as Boston would like to simply move on, that won’t be easy as Florida raises its Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters.

Tonight, the Bruins’ past will hang over their heads.

Season Predictions:

The worst part about the offseason is that there’s no hockey. The best part is that it leaves plenty of room to predict what’s to come in the season ahead.

So before the games begin, I’m locking in my final Bruins predictions, which include them making a deep playoff run and a star player winning one of the most prestigious awards in all of hockey.

Meet The New Team at Boston Hockey Now:

Just as the Bruins begin a new season, it’s a new era here at Boston Hockey Now.

Jimmy Murphy did a tremendous job running the site over the last few years and has now turned it over to Christopher Hurley and myself, Andrew Fantucchio.

Together, Chris and I aim to provide you with the absolute best Bruins coverage possible.

Here’s to a great year!

Lines:

Zacha – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Marchand – Coyle – Geekie

Jones – Frederic – Brazeau

Beecher – Kastelic – Koepke

H. Lindholm – McAvoy

Lohrei – Carlo

Zadorov – Peeke

Korpisalo

Swayman

The Opponent:

The Florida Panthers enter the 2024-25 season as the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Many of the names you’re familiar with are still on the Panthers.

Matthew Tkachuk is among the NHL’s biggest stars, and Aleksander Barkov is a perennial Selke Trophy favorite. Meanwhile, Aaron Ekblad has been a constant on the Florida blue line for a decade, and Carter Verhaeghe is one of the more underrated goal-scorers in the entire league.

Florida’s roster also features several newcomers, including former Bruins A.J. Greer, Jesper Boqvist, and Tomas Nosek, who is on injured reserve.

In goal against the Bruins tonight, the Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky.

For more Panthers Coverage, follow George Richards at Florida Hockey Now.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Panthers from Amarant Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. EST. Coverage of the game will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The game can also be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub.