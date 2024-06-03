Fantucchio: Hello, BHN. It’s Good To Be Home

From the moment the puck drops until the final horn sounds, there’s an electricity that surges through TD Garden.

It makes for a great atmosphere to take in a hockey game, but not so much for doing your homework.

Back in 2010, my father, Ron, began working at TD Garden as an usher. A single parent, he’d occasionally bring my younger brother and me to work with him and have us sit in his section to watch the game, but only after we finished our assignments.

We’d arrive with him before the doors opened to the public and sit in the employee break room underneath the stands, frantically rushing to complete whatever work we had so that we could see as much of the game as possible. One night in early January 2011, there was a knock at the door. I looked up from the math problem I was struggling to solve and dropped my pencil in shock when I saw it was Zdeno Chara.

The Boston Bruins captain took up nearly the entire door frame and looked that much more intimidating up close. But in an endearing and gentle tone, he politely wished everyone in the room a Happy New Year before carrying on down the hall toward the locker room to get ready for the game.

That was my first ever interaction with an NHL player, and it left me completely speechless. After reporting on the New York Islanders for the last two years, I’d like to think I’ve grown much more accustomed to such instances and couldn’t be more excited to come back to the city and building I grew up in to cover the Bruins for National Hockey Now.

I learned a lot about life, this industry and myself while on Long Island over these last few years, and I’ll forever be grateful for those experiences. But after finally earning my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University, this return home is very much needed and has me feeling reinvigorated.

I genuinely believe that if I hadn’t grown up in this city–the undoubtedly best sports city in the world–I would not have chosen to pursue a career in sports media. Like I’m sure many of you did, I grew up consumed by the sports culture in Boston, following the teams here on a daily basis, and it fills me with pride to now be one of the voices a part of that said culture.

In this new role, I aim to provide the consistent, honest and engaging coverage demanded here in Boston. Before I do, I must first acknowledge Jimmy Murphy. Jimmy helped launch Boston Hockey Now and has passed the torch to me in good faith. I hope to make him proud.

To everyone else who helped me get here, I hope to make you proud.

Boston, I hope to make you proud.

Sincerely yours,

Andrew