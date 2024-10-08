Bruins Starts Season In Disaster Against Panthers

A new season marks a fresh start. One where past failures are erased and in their place is an opportunity to rectify them.

The Boston Bruins are in need of another fresh start after losing their season opener to the Florida Panthers, 6-4, at Amarant Bank Arena on Monday night.

After being eliminated from the playoffs by Florida in each of the last two seasons, the Bruins spent the entire summer with the Panthers in the back of their minds. It was clear at the end of the end of the first period on Monday, though, that the Panthers didn’t think about the Bruins at all.

Florida entered the first intermission with a firm 4-1 lead. Not one that they so much earned, but rather one the Bruins handed them with a disastrous opening 20 minutes of play.

There were no signs of the aggressive forecheck that the Bruins had cultivated throughout training camp. As a result, Florida dominated puck possession and held a gaudy 12-1 advantage in shots on goal midway through the period.

Joonas Korpisalo looked to be in command for the Bruins. That was until Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen each scored in the span of a minute to put the Panthers ahead 2-0.

Korpisalo’s Bruins debut couldn’t have gone much worse, as he finished the night with 29 saves on 35 shots. Nevertheless, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery stuck with Korpisalo in goal rather than pulling him in favor of Jeremy Swayman.

None of the goals Korpisalo surrendered were particularly pretty. His rebound control was poor, and he seemed to have a difficult time tracking the puck.

The worst of the goals was Sam Reinhart’s shorthanded snipe off the rush at 18:34 of the first, which came just moments after Pavel Zacha gave the Bruins a bit of hope with one of his own.

Bennett sent the Panthers to the dressing room with some insurance with his second goal of the night, and Florida continued to pile on as Jonah Gadjovich and Evan Rodrigues both got in on the fun.

Charlie McAvoy scored on the power play for Boston at 12:32 of the middle frame. Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak added goals in the final minutes of the third. But by then, it was too late.

The Bruins had already done more than enough to embarrass themselves, playing a sloppy and undisciplined brand of hockey. They were weak in front of their own net. They were helpless in trying to establish possession in the offensive zone.

Without much else other than pride left to play for, the Bruins did what all teams do when they’re getting steamrolled: get physical.

It seemed after every whistle, there was a hoard of white and red sweaters shoving one another, exchanging unpleasantries. By the final horn, Boston had racked up a total of 19 combined penalty minutes.

The Bruins waited nearly five months to exact their revenge on the Panthers. Now, they’ll have to wait until at least next Monday when Florida pays a visit to TD Garden.

Between now and then, the Bruins have much to work on.

They’ll get another fresh start on Thursday at home against the Montreal Canadiens.