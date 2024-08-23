Bruins Brief: Penguins, Jets Swap Top Prospects; NHL 25 Cover Revealed

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, August 23, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League today.

Penguins, Jets Swap Top Pick:

There is a method to Kyle Dubas’s madness, after all.

After the Pittsburgh Penguins general manager spent much of the offseason moving ancillary pieces on the periphery of the roster, Dubas made a drastic change on Thursday in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Penguins acquired Winnipeg’s top prospect, forward Rutger McGroarty, in exchange for their own top prospect, forward Brayden Yager.

Soon after the trade, the Penguins signed McGroarty to a three-year entry-level contract.

It had been rumored for months that McGroarty, a former 14th overall pick by Winnipeg in 2022, was unhappy with the Jets as he and the organization disagreed on his readiness to play at the NHL level.

It was believed that several teams, including the Boston Bruins, were interested in a potential trade at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas back in June, but nothing came to fruition at the time. Two months later, McGroarty is a Penguin and projects to be for the considerable future.

Hughes Brothers Grace Cover Of NHL 25:

The latest edition of EA Sports’s NHL is soon to be released and now its cover has been revealed.

EA Sports NHL 25 will feature the three Hughes brothers on its cover, with Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes sitting between his siblings, Jack and Luke, of the New Jersey Devils.

EA Sports NHL 25 is scheduled to be released on Oct. 4.

Outrage Over Lamoriello’s Longstanding Rules:

Lou Lamoriello has worked as an executive in the NHL for nearly 40 years, and throughout all of them, he has set a strict dress code for his teams.

Like the New York Yankees of MLB, Lamoriello requires all of his players to have short hair and be clean-shaven.

Recently, Anthony Duclair posted a photo on social media showing he had cut his dreadlocks.

Anthony Duclair has officially entered Lou Land and the Islanders ✂️ 📸: aduclair10/IG pic.twitter.com/KLvNuzv3NO — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 22, 2024

But while Duclair is simply adhering to Lamoriello’s rules as he prepares for his first season with the New York Islanders, many are questioning whether or not the standards should still be in place today.

More From National Hockey Now:

Colorado: Valeri Nichushkin’s status remains up in the air while he’s currently in the NHLPA player’s assistance program, but one source close to the situation expects him to suit up for the Colorado Avalanche at some point this year.

Nashville: Highly touted goalie prospect Yaroslav Askorov wants a change of scenery. Here’s how the relationship between him and the Nashville Predators deteriorated.

Washington: With so many other major changes for the Washington Capitals, Matt Roy is one that’s flying under the radar.