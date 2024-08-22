Bruin Briefs: Coach Jim Montgomery Kicks Off Fan Fest Tour Friday

Hello there, ladies and gentlemen. Are you ready to rock?

Chris Hurley checking in. It’s Thursday, Aug. 22, and here are some of the top headlines surrounding the Boston Bruins and around the National Hockey League.

100 Days of Hockey Kicks Off Friday:

The Bruins launch its 100 Days of Hockey campaign this weekend, with a three-day Fan Fest Tour across New England.

The tour kicks off Friday at The Colisée in Lewiston, Maine, with Bruins coach Jim Montgomery scheduled to make an appearance.

The fan fest rolls into Tsongas Center in Lowell on Saturday, before culminating at Memorial Hall in Plymouth on Sunday.

Each fan fest runs from 12-4 p.m. and includes a day full of fun featuring Bruins alumni, kid-friendly interactive activities, photo opportunities and giveaways

Admission is free, but fans are highly encouraged to register in advance.

Bruins Elias Lindholm Latest To Join Unique Fraternity:

I dug up an interesting tidbit the other day. It’s the type of thing you’d find scrawled on the trivia chalkboard at The Fours back in the day.

Elias and Hampus Lindholm will become the tenth set of Bruin teammates to have the same last name on the back of their jersey in the same season. Who were the others? Good question! Here’s a hint, one can be found in the Bruins front office.

Mike Sullivan Adds Close Friends to Team USA Coaching Staff:

In other news, Marshfield native and former Boston Bruins coach Mike Sullivan named his Team USA assistant coaches for the Four-Nations tournament, and they are both close Sullivan compadres.

More From National Hockey Now:

Montreal: Now that the Canadiens have acquired sniper Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team’s situation up front is much healthier than the forward lineup projected just a week ago.

Florida: The shortest offseason in Panthers history is racing to its close with training camp opening in a couple of weeks — and the team’s first two preseason games just a month away.

Colorado: Recent reports have made it sound like the Colorado Avalanche and Mikko Rantanen might be closing in on a contract extension.

Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers revealed their training camp squad ahead of rookie camp, training camp, and Matvei Michkov has officially been added to the NHL roster.