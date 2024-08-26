Bruins Brief: Coyle, Poitras, Middleton At Fan Fest; Fall Out From Askarov Trade

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Monday, August 26, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins Fan Fest:

Over the weekend, the Boston Bruins hosted their annual Fan Fest Tour, which made stops all across New England.

On Saturday, Christopher Hurley was in attendance for Day 2 of the event at Tsongas Center in Lowell and caught up with Matthew Poitras and Bruins alum Rick Middleton.

Day 3 in Plymouth was all about Charlie Coyle, who said that the Bruins have to prove themselves this upcoming year.

Sharks Add Goalie Askarov To Young Core:

The San Jose Sharks added to an already promising young core of players when they acquired goalie prospect Yarolsav Askorov in a trade with the Nashville Predators.

Askarov, 22, made his NHL debut with Nashville last season, but his long-term future there was blocked by Juuse Saros.

Now with the Sharks, Askarov projects to be San Jose’s starting goalie this year and well into the future.

The Nashville Side Of Things:

As for Askarov’s former team, they didn’t send him to San Jose for nothing.

The Predators received a trade package that includes a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft as well as a former first round prospect.

