Bruins Morning Brief: Safe Zone For Zadorov; Red Wings Too Hopeful

Andrew Fantucchio. Monday, August 5

Bruins Provide Safe Zone For Zadorov:

The Boston Bruins needed to add size and physicality on defense this summer, and there was no player available who was better suited to do so than the six-foot-six, 248-pound Nikita Zadorov, who they signed to a six-year, $30 million contract on July 1.

Zadorov’s style of play has always been welcomed in Boston. However, he’s expressed a desire to show his game comes with more depth.

As he joins his sixth NHL team, Zadorov may have found his safe zone with the Bruins.

Red Wings Relying Too Much On Past Production:

Few franchises have a richer history than the Detroit Red Wings. However, recent years haven’t been kind in the Motor City.

To return to their former glory, the Red Wings are relying on their players to do the very same, which may be too much to ask at this point.

Panthers Bring Native Son Back To South Florida:

Jaycob Megna was born in South Florida but spent his childhood growing up in Chicago.

After following a long path across North America throughout his 11-year career, Megna is returning to where it all started as one of the newest members of the Florida Panthers.

More From National Hockey Now:

New Jersey: As the projected first-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, James Hagens will surely draw comparisons to other recent top selections. Who’s the one he takes after most? Well, that would be none other than Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.

Philadelphia: After just barely missing the playoffs last season, the road back to the postseason won’t be any easier for the Philadelphia Flyers. (+)

Pittsburgh: Like their cross-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins are also hoping to return to the playoffs this upcoming season but will need a few things to go right along the way.

Patriots Football Now:

When should Drake Maye start for the New England Patriots? It’s a question many in New England have asked since the Patriots took the rookie quarterback with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, former Patriots strategist Ernie Adams is offering his answer.

Bill Belichick failed to find another NFL coaching job this season after being let go by the Patriots. But make no mistake, he hasn’t walked the sideline for the final time. Belichick will coach in the NFL again next season.