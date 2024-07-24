Bruins Morning Brief: The Deals Sweeney Didn’t Make; Michkov Mania Arrives

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and here are the top news items, highlights, and stories surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League this morning.

The Moves The Bruins Didn’t Make:

All general managers are evaluated based on the moves they make but are so just as much on the ones they don’t. While Don Sweeney was aggressive this offseason by bringing Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov to the Boston Bruins, he found the right balance between on-ice ability and financial flexibility.

Michkov Mania Lands Arrives:

After more than a year of waiting, Mickov mania finally landed in North America on Tuesday when highly touted Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov arrived in Philadelphia. But now that Michkov is here, the question becomes where does he fit into the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now Is Back:

Washington Hockey Now is back!

Nathan Moser is the newest member of the National Hockey Now staff and hit the ground running yesterday, breaking down the major storylines that lie ahead this season for the Washington Capitals.

More From National Hockey Now:

Calgary: The Calgary Flames broke ground on the construction of their new home, Scotia Place, where they’ll soon have a new kind of home-ice advantage.

Florida: No one is immune to money problems, not even those who win the Stanley Cup. Already forced into a relatively quiet summer this offseason, more cap constraints are in the future for the Florida Panthers. (+)

Montreal: Like the Panthers, the Montreal Canadiens have also been inactive this offseason. But rather than having to endure another one next year, the Habs are poised for a spending spree.

Nashville: Teddy Stiga grew up in Sudbury, MA. After being taken in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators, he feels he’s landed in the right spot.

New York: Under the salary cap by the skin of their teeth, the New York Islanders seem to be done making moves this summer. How will they construct their lineup in their first full year under Patrick Roy?

Pittsburgh: Kevin Hayes has been almost everywhere in his NHL career. Now on his third team in as many seasons, the Dorchester native is hoping to find a consistent role with the Pittsburgh Penguins.