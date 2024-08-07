Bruins Morning Brief: Examining Crosby’s Future In Pittsburgh; Blue Jackets Fire Recchi

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Wednesday, August 7, and here are the top highlights, news items, and stories surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League today.

Former Bruin Mark Recchi Fired By Blue Jackets:

It’s late into the offseason, but the Columbus Blue Jackets continue to make swift changes to their organization.

As part of a series of changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday, the Blue Jackets fired Mark Recchi from his assistant coaching position after spending just one year with the team, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic,

Assistant coach Mark Recchi has been informed he will not be back with #CBJ next season. That’s a rough ride for an NHL Hall of Famer w 3 Stanley Cup rings – fired after only one season after joining the franchise last Sept mid-training camp following the Babcock debacle. 1/3 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) August 6, 2024

Recchi joined the Blue Jackets under unusual circumstances last September when the organization fired former head coach Mike Babcock due to inappropriate conduct after hiring him only months prior. As part of a coaching staff led by Pascal Vincent, Recchi and the Blue Jackets endured another disappointing season, leading to more sweeping changes in Columbus this summer behind the bench and in the front office.

Recchi, 56, is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and was a three-time Stanley Cup Champion during his playing career, including in 2011 with the Bruins.

Examining Crosby’s Future In Pittsburgh:

Many in the city of Pittsburgh have circled today’s date on their calendars, hoping it will be the day that Sidney Crosby signs a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Crosby is an icon of the city, having led the Penguins to three Stanley Cups and has shown few signs of slowing down, even at age 37. However, the team’s championship window is rapidly closing.

As difficult as it may be, it’s time to have an honest conversation about Crosby’s future in Pittsburgh.

Admiring The Greatness Of Joe Pavelski:

It’s a genuine crime that Joe Pavelski never won a Stanley Cup during his 18 years in the NHL.

Nevertheless, Pavelski’s greatness can’t be understated, as, even without a championship ring, he’s a strong candidate to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Over at San Jose Hockey Now, Sheng Peng writes about what made Joe Pavelski so special. (+)

More From National Hockey Now:

Colorado: Personally, I think the Bruins own the NHL’s best defense corps on paper entering this season. However, there’s an argument to make for the Colorado Avalanche, who aren’t short for options on the blue line.

Detroit: When it comes to a franchise as storied as the Detroit Red Wings, some great players will inevitably fall through the cracks of history. But that doesn’t mean they should be forgotten altogether.

Florida: The Florida Panthers see big things in the future for Gracyn Sawchyn.

Montreal: Apparently, you can have too much of a good thing. With their prospect pool nearly filled to the brim, the Montreal Canadiens are expected to let two of their former draft picks go without ever signing them to a contract.

New Jersey: All those years of picking at the top of the draft are paying off for the New Jersey Devils, as Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, and Nico Hischier have all turned into bonafide stars. And yet, more elite talent is just over the horizon in New Jersey.

New York: The New York Islanders have had a solid offseason, but one key issue is being overlooked.

Philadelphia: After the conclusion of the World Junior Summer Showcase, experts can’t stop talking about the Philadelphia Flyers prospects.

Washington: The Washington Capitals were a surprise last year by making a late-season surge to clinch a playoff berth. Now, expectations have elevated for the Caps and their second-year head coach, Spencer Carbery.