Bruins Brief: Pavelski Retires, Jackets Name Evason Head Coach

It’s Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and here are the top news items, highlights, and stories surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League this morning.

Tribute To Mike Loftus

Mike Loftus, as dedicated a reporter as they come in his time covering the Boston Bruins, tragically passed away over the weekend at the age of 59 following a battle with cancer.

In a touching post, Boston Hockey Now columnist Mick Colageo wrote of Loftus’ unwavering work ethic and unmatched sense of humor, which made him the man he was and a role model for all who follow in his footsteps. Read the Loftus tribute here.

Pavelski Officially Announces Retirement

Veteran forward Joe Pavelski officially announced his retirement on Monday following an impressive 18-year career in the NHL.

Joe Pavelski's full retirement letter: pic.twitter.com/aAcXKeJb1B — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) July 22, 2024

Pavelski spent the last five seasons playing for the Dallas Stars but will be remembered for his 13-year run with the San Jose Sharks. A seventh-round selection by San Jose in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Pavelski broke into the league in 2006 and was nothing short of consistent, playing a full season’s schedule eight times in his career, including in each of the final three years of his career.

In 1,332 career games, Pavelski scored 1,068 points with 476 and 592 assists.

Blue Jackets Tap Evason As New Head Coach

Last offseason, the Columbus Blue Jackets tried to make a splashy head coach hire by briefly attempting to revive the career of the reviled Mike Babcock. That experiment quickly blew up in their faces, landing the Jackets right back where they started one year later.

After naming Dean Evason as its new bench boss on Monday, Columbus is resetting once again and hoping this time it’s for good.

GOT OUR GUY 🤩 We've named Dean Evason as our new head coach! We’re thrilled to welcome Dean and his wife Genevieve to the #CBJ family! 📝 https://t.co/BMpvXKi4yc pic.twitter.com/Fu7N16zAN5 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 22, 2024

Evason, 59, joins the Blue Jackets with more than four years of NHL coaching experience, having worked behind the bench of the Minnesota Wild from 2019-24.

