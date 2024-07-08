Bruins Morning Brief: Boston Down Plays Big Changes; Behind The Scenes With Celebrini

Good morning. It’s Monday, July 8, 2024. Here are the top news items, stories and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and the rest of the NHL today.

Zadorov Meets The Press:

Later on this morning, new Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov will be at Warrior Ice Arena for his official introduction to Boston. Stay tuned to Boston Hockey Now throughout the day for updates on Zadorov and anything else that takes place at Warrior.

Bruins Down Play Big Changes:

Zadorov and many of the other additions the Bruins have made so far this offseason are not lacking in the size department. By all measures, the Bruins have gotten bigger this summer. However, team general manager Don Sweeney has said that wasn’t by design, as the Bruins downplay their big changes.

Behind The Scenes With Celebrini:

Macklin Celebrini’s decision to go pro came down to the last few weeks. Celebrini, the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft, signed with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, forgoing his college eligibility. But there was a lot going on behind the scenes to get to this day for Celebrini and the Sharks.

Nichushkin Talks Seattle Scandal:

Just when I thought things were starting to calm down, a 50-minute interview with Valeri Nichushkin popped up on Sunday. In it, the Colorado Avalanche forward discusses his scandalous incident in a Seattle hotel in May of 2023.

Flyers Extend Zamula:

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Sunday morning that the club had re-signed blossoming defenseman Egor Zamula to a two-year, $3.4 million contract ($1.7 million AAV) after an impressive first full season in the NHL.