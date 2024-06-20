Bruins Morning Brief: Goalies On The Move; Ullmark Stuck In Transit

It finally happened.

Following weeks of silence, the NHL trade market came alive on Wednesday with a pair of trades that jolted the hockey world awake.

While neither move involved the Boston Bruins, both had a major effect on how the Bruins will proceed between now and the start of the NHL Draft next week.

But before we get there, here’s what’s happening around the NHL this morning.

Goalies Going Places:

What seemed to be just another midweek afternoon in June quickly became anything but in the span of a few short hours.

After months of trade talks, the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames struck a deal that sent goalie Jacob Markstrom to New Jersey.

Not too long after, the Los Angeles Kings acquired goalie Darcy Keumper from the Washington Capitals, sending begrudged center Pierre-Luc Dubois back the other way.

The goalie market has officially been set, and the Metropolitan Division has been shaken up.

Ullmark’s Futue Up In The Air:

While two other goalies have already found new homes, Linus Ullmark remains a member of the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins are still very much trying to shop Ullmark on the trade market. But time is quickly running out with the NHL Draft starting next week.

All eyes are now fixed on Boston.

Stanley Cup Final:

Sure, the Florida Panthers still hold the advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, but after failing to close out the series in back-to-back games, all the pressure is now on them.

If the Panthers are going to knock out the Edmonton Oilers, they’re going to have to do the impossible task of slowing down Connor McDavid.

McDavid is the obvious choice to win the Conn Smythe Trophy if Edmonton is able to pull off the comeback in this series. Even if they don’t, he still could win the playoff MVP award and be the first to do so while playing for a team that didn’t win the Stanley Cup in more than two decades.

More From National Hockey Now:

Chicago: Already with a host of former Bruins on their roster, the Chicago Blackhawks are eyeing another former member of the black and gold this summer in free agency.

New York: After a strong performance as a mid-season call-up in 2023-24, Kyle MacLean earned himself a new contract with the New York Islanders at a bargain price.

San Jose: Perhaps lost in all the goalie chaos yesterday were the San Jose Sharks, as they claimed Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers and picked up Ty Dellandrea in a deal with the Dallas Stars. Scouts and coaches think Dellandrea is a great fit in San Jose. But there is also a belief that Goodrow isn’t happy about returning to his former team.

