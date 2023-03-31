Bruins Daily: Hail To The Presidents! Felger Is A Buffoon

The Boston Bruins will have home advantage as far as they go in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That, more Bruins, and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak scored the overtime winner and the Boston Bruins clinched the 2022-23 Presidents’ Trophy with a 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night at TD Garden.

For a second-straight Thursday night game, the Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was targeted by the opponent and received a flagrant headshot, and for the second week in a row, one of Bergeron’s teammates administered instant payback. This time it was Trent Frederic, who dropped Columbus Blue Jackets forward Lane Pederson with one punch in a fight-filled game.

Linus Ullmark will likely win the 2023 Vezina Trophy in late June, but on Thursday, the Boston Bruins goalie collected some hardware in the Bruins’ end-of-season awards.

Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko returned to the Boston Bruins lineup after missing just one game following what looked like a bad injury on Sunday.

98.5 The Sports Hub shock-jock host Michael Felger is great at his job but sometimes his takes are simply too ludicrous to let go. That was the case this week when he offered his solution to the Boston Bruins powerplay woes.

National Hockey Now

MTL: Congrats to former Boston Junior Bruins and Harvard University forward Sean Farrell on getting his first goal in the NHL Thursday.

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins got a huge 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators to maintain their one-point lead for the final Wild Card spot.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers were a hot mess in the defensive and neutral zones on Thursday and lost 5-4 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators.

FLA: The Florida Panthers kept pace with the Penguins by beating the Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night in Montreal.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are playing as if they still have a shot at making the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche signed Minnesota State center Ondrej Pavel to a two-year, entry level contract.

VGK: For the fifth time in their six-year history, the Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings were shut out 2-0 by the Edmonton Oilers.

SJS: Former Harvard captain and San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun is a big fan of Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

NHL

Former Boston mayor Marty Walsh met the media for the first time as the new Executive Director of the NHLPA on Thursday.