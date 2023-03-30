Bruins Daily: Bruins Let Up; Keith Tkachuk Rips Panthers

The Boston Bruins know what they did wrong against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, and they don’t plan to do it again tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

That, more Boston Bruins, and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

To their credit, Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins admitted that they played down to the level of their opponent in their 2-1 loss to the Predators on Tuesday night. Now, they need to show it and not lose to the worst team in the NHL tonight.

The Boston Bruins signed Boston College star forward Trevor Kuntar to a two-year entry level contract.

ICYMI, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery

National Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens‘ NHL draft lottery chances keep getting better, and yet they’re not playing that badly.

PIT: Why are the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins such a self-destructive team?

PHI: The toilet seat is up and smiling at Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost and that’s a good thing for the 23-year-old rising star.

FLA: Former NHLer Keith Tkachuk says he and his son, Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk, are disgusted with how ‘soft’ the Panthers are this season.

DET: Detroit Red Wings fans and NHL fans in general can relate to the frustration that got Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde tossed from a 7-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

COL: Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog skated with his team ahead of their big Central Division tilt against the Minnesota Wild last night. Could he still return for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights can use their challenging stretch run as a tuneup for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks are hoping to get injured rookie William Eklund back into the lineup before the season ends.

NHL

Could Edmonton Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl finish 1-2 in the Hart Trophy race?