Ullmark Racks Up Hardware In Bruins’ Season Awards

Linus Ullmark will likely win the 2023 Vezina Trophy in late June, but on Thursday, the Boston Bruins goalie collected some hardware in the Bruins’ end-of-season awards.

Ullmark was named the winner of the 2023 Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, which is awarded to ‘the player exemplifying outstanding performance on home ice.’ The Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association votes on the Dufresne Trophy. Ullmark then got the nod for the Second Star in the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being the ‘top performer at home games over the course of a season.’

Linus Ullmark entered Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with 20-2-1 record on TD Garden ice, as well as a 1.67 goals against average and a .942 save percentage. Ullmark was 36-6-1 overall with a 1.90 GAA and a .937 save-percentage.

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was the first star, and Brad Marchand was named the third star. Pastrnak recently became the first Bruin to eclipse the 50-goal mark since Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely scored 51 in the 1993-94 regular season. Pastrnak also had 46 assists heading into Thursday’s game. Marchand had nine goals and a team-high 24 assists for 33 points in 32 home games. Marchand had 20 goals and 43 assists in 65 games overall.

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was also selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions as chosen by Bruins legend and hall of famer John Bucyk. Bergeron was recognized for his charity work through his organization, “Patrice’s Pal’s,” which brings patients from local hospitals and other children’s organizations to TD Garden to experience a Bruins home game, allowing deserving children to be able to feel the excitement of a professional hockey game as VIP guests.

Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coykle was selected by the “Gallery Gods” as the 2022-23 Eddie Shore Award winner for ‘demonstrating exceptional hustle and determination throughout the season.’ The 6-foot-3, 223-pound forward had 13 goals and 28 assists for 41 points with a plus-27 rating in 74 games before Thursday night.