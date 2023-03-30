Talking Points: Bruins Beat Columbus 2-1; Win Presidents’ Trophy

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins clinched the 2022-23 Presidents’ Trophy with a 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Bruins will now have home advantage throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

GOLD STAR: If not for missing the first 13 games of the season, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy would most likely be in the Norris Trophy conversation. The Bruins rearguard is having another stellar season, and he was a beast against the Blue Jackets on Thursday. McAvoy finished with an assist and extended his point streak to three games, with four assists over that span. He now has six goals and 43 assists. McAvoy also had two hits, four blocked shots, and a shot on Thursday night.

BLACK EYE: Last time this puck scribe checked, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is an NHL superstar and a future hall of famer, as well as an NHL captain. So why, then, does he suddenly not have the respect of NHL referees and, furthermore, the NHL Department of Player Safety?

For a second-straight Thursday night game, the Boston Bruins captain was targeted by the opponent and received a flagrant headshot. Last Thursday night, Montreal Canadiens forward Rem Pitlick laid a shoulder-to-head hit on Bergeron and got away with no penalty or supplemental discipline. This Thursday, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Lane Pederson applied a blatant cross-check to the face of Bergeron 9:10 into the second period and only received a two-minute minor for cross-checking.

Lane Pederson cross-checks Patrice Bergeron in the face. Initially got a five-minute major, but it was reduced to two minutes: pic.twitter.com/RlscemqJrg — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 31, 2023

Well, thankfully, the Bruins decided to execute their own justice as 2:45 later, Bruins winger Trent Frederic got revenge with a one-punch take-down of Peterson.

Trent Frederic one punches Lane Pederson. Oof pic.twitter.com/ea5hjE9flC — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) March 31, 2023

TURNING POINT: Not to state the obvious, but your turning point in this win was David Pastrnak’s overtime goal and Presidents’ Trophy-clinching goal. What a filthy move by the Bruins sniper to clinch home advantage for the Boston Bruins throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pastrnak now has 53 goals on the season.

DAVID PASTRNAK CALLS GAME THE BRUINS CLINCH THE PRESIDENTS TROPHY 58-12-5! pic.twitter.com/kLSVSDp6jR — Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) March 31, 2023

HONORABLE MENTION: The entire Boston Bruins team for this historic season they are having.

BY THE NUMBERS: 58 – For the first time in their 99-year history, the Boston Bruins have 58 wins in a regular season. The Bruins are now 58-12-5 and have 121 points with seven games left in the regular season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Incredible. It’s been a great year! So much fun!” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery when asked how much fun he’s having this season.