Bruins Daily: Hatty For Century Man Pastrnak; Linus Dangerfield

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his career, and Linus Ullmark ‘Can’t get no respect’ from national pundits in the Vezina Trophy discussion.

That, more Bruins, and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak hit some more milestones with his second hat trick of the season in a thrilling 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Make no mistake, the bullseye on Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will only get bigger in the playoffs as teams continue to target him. The Bruins are wise to rest him now.

Add hall of fame puck scribe Larry Brooks to the list of NHL pundits that is giving the Rodney Dangerfield treatment to Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark in the Vezina Trophy conversation.

According to Sportsnet NHL Insider Jeff Marek, the Boston Bruins won’t be going to Australia for preseason games next fall. Instead it will be the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes.

National Hockey Now

MTL: What will the goaltending situation look like for the Montreal Canadiens next season and going forward?

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins were a frustrated and snippy bunch after losing to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers honored their longtime and retiring broadcaster Steve Coates prior to losing to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

FLA: The Florida Panthers retook the final wild card slot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

DET: Bob Boughner is cherishing his role as assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings, the team that drafted him back in 1989.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche made a statement with a 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

VGK: There was no playoff-clinching letdown from the Vegas Golden Knights as they beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Saturday.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings held onto their three-point lead in the Pacific Division with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

SJS: At the age of 32, San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is now five points shy of reaching the century mark for the first time in his NHL career.

NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs hammered the nail deeper into the coffin for the 2022-23 Ottawa Senators with a 3-0 win Saturday.