Bruins Postgame Takeaways: Undisciplined And Undeserving

The Boston Bruins lost their first-ever game played in the state of Utah, falling 2-1 in overtime to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night at Delta Center.

Cole Koepke scored the lone goal for Boston, while Jeremy Swayman made 31 of 33 saves in net.

Michael Kesselring won the game for Utah at 2:46 of the overtime period. Utah also had a goal from Vladislav Kolyachonov and was backstopped by Connor Ingram, who stopped 22 of 23 shots he faced.

But that’s just the box score. Here are the key takeaways from the night that was at the edge of the Great Salt Lake.

Undisciplined And Undeserving:

Despite the fact the Bruins led for the majority of the game, they did not deserve to win it. Boston played almost the entire night under duress, and usually, it was their own doing.

The Bruins took four penalties in the game, none more consequential than David Pastrnak’s tripping minor just 42 seconds into overtime. It was an absolutely careless penalty that came at the absolutely worst time.

Boston did manage to kill it off to remain perfect in shorthanded situations, but it was shortly after Pastrnak stepped out of the penalty box that Kesserling roofed the game-winner past Swayman.

MICHAEL KESSELRING. OT WINNER! pic.twitter.com/iP0IJIHkDF — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 20, 2024

Through five games this season, the Bruins have taken 32 penalties, the most of any team.

Even when the Bruins weren’t being careless with their sticks against Utah, they were careless with the puck as they turned over possession 24 times.

Swayman Saves The Day:

This game wouldn’t have been nearly as close as it was without Jeremy Swayman.

While the Bruins continuously gave up opportunities off the rush in front of him, Swayman held strong. At least until he couldn’t anymore when Kolyachonov evened the score at 1-1 for Utah with just a little over five minutes left in regulation.

What a shot, what a move! 🚨 KOLYACHONOK!!! pic.twitter.com/GN4KLyjIWO — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 20, 2024

If you’re wondering for a reason why the Bruins are paying Swayman more than $8 million over the next eight seasons, look no further than his performance tonight.

Koepke Keeps It Up:

I’m running out of ways to write about how well Cole Koepke and the fourth line are playing right now for the Bruins.

By breaking a scoreless tie with a goal off the rush at 12:49 of the second period, Koepke now has six points through his first six games in a Bruins uniform.

Cole Koepke, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/VqVqSCmEgN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 20, 2024

Up Next:

After falling to 3-2-1, the Bruins will wrap up their three-game road trip when they visit the still-winless Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Puck drop from Bridgestone Arena is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. EST.