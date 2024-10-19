Bruins vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: Lines, Notes, How To Watch

The Boston Bruins (3-2-0) make their first-ever visit to Utah this evening when they take on the NHL’s newest franchise, the Utah Hockey Club (3-1-1). Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

Lohrei Making Up For Early Mistakes:

It was a bad outing for the entire Bruins team on opening night a few weeks ago, but it was especially rough for Mason Lohrei.

As a result, the young defenseman was scratched two days later for the home opener against Montreal. Since then, Lohrei has bounced back with the presence of a seasoned veteran, making up for his early mistakes by piecing together a three-game point streak.

B’s Have Been Here Once Before:

The Bruins have never been to Utah as an organization, but some of their past players have. Back in 2002, four members of the Bruisn represented their countries, competing in the Winter Olympics.

Projected Lineup:

Zacha – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Marchand – Coyle – Brazeau

Frederic – Poitras- Geekie

Beecher – Kastelic – Koepke

Zadorov – McAvoy

H. Lindholm – Carlo

Lohrei – Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

The Bruins kicked off their three-game road trip on Wednesday in Denver, where they took down the Colorado Avalanche 5-3.

Along with Hampus Lindholm and David Pastrnak, Cole Koepke and Johnny Beecher scored as the Bruins’ fourth line remains among the best in hockey. Charlie Coyle also found the back of the net, scoring his first goal of the season to break out of a dry spell to start the year.

It was a bounce-back night for Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped 22 of 25 shots to earn his first win as a member of the Bruins.

The Opponent:

The Utah Hockey Club is off to a strong start in its inaugural season, winning three of its first five games and earning points in four.

Clayton Keller leads Utah with seven points, while Dylan Guenther paces the team with five goals.

Utah does come into action this evening significantly shorthanded on the back end. Defenseman Sean Durzi suffered an upper-body injury earlier this week that will require surgery, and Utah head coach André Tourigny said earlier today that fans shouldn’t expect John Marino back anytime soon, either.

Still, expectations and excitement are high for the NHL’s newest franchise, not only because it’s a new team playing its first season in a new market but because Utah is a young team that could push for a wildcard spot in the Western Conference if all goes well.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Utah H.C. is slated for 9 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and streamed on NESN 360 or ESPN Plus for out-of-market viewers. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast of the game.