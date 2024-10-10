Bruins v. Canadiens Preview: Notes, Lines, How To Watch

The Boston Bruins (0-1-0) hit the ice at TD Garden for the first time this season tonight as they welcome in their Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens (1-0-0). Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

Swayman Starts:

Jeremy Swaywan will make his season debut for the Bruins tonight and face live-game action for the first time since last season’s playoffs.

‘We Need Urgency’:

The Bruins couldn’t have looked much worse in their first game of the season. As they return home, they hope a change to their lineup can help change their fortunes.

Lines:

Zacha – E. Lindholm – Pastrnak

Marchand – Coyle – Geekie

Tufte – Frederic – Brazeau

Beecher – Kastelic – Koepke

Zadorov – McAvoy

H. Lindholm – Carlo

Wotherspoon – Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Last Time Out:

The Bruins came out flat in their first game of the season on Tuesday. The Florida Panthers scored four goals in the first period at Amarant Bank Arena and never let up.

Pavel Zacha, Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic, and David Pastrnak all lit the lamp, but that didn’t make up for Joonas Korpisalo’s rough night in goal, as Boston fell 6-4 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score suggests.

The Opponent:

Samuel Montembeault made 48 saves as the Montreal Canadiens opened their campaign Wednesday night at home, shutting out the Toronto Maple Leafs to the tune of 1-0. Cole Caulfield had the lone goal in the win.

With the Habs playing in the second half of a back-to-back tonight in Boston, Cayden Primeau is expected to make his first start of the year in goal against the Bruins.

Tonight’s matchup is the first of three this season between the Bruins and Canadiens. Last year, Boston won the season series 3-0-1.

How To Watch:

Puck drop between the Bruins and Canadiens from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game can be seen on NESN and is available for streaming on NESN 360 and ESPN + in out-of-market areas. 98.5 The Sports Hub will carry the radio broadcast.