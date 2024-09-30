Just when you thought the rumor mill surrounding Boston Bruins restricted free agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman couldn’t get any more confusing.

Former NHL enforcer-turned-podcaster Paul Bissonnette landed another doozey Monday night on X.

The co-host of the ‘Spittin’ Chiclets’ podcast posted an alleged tip he got from fellow NHL alum Keith Yandle. The rumor was that Swayman was getting traded to Ottawa, in a deal for… Wait for it… Former Bruins goaltending partner Linus Ullmark.

Just got a text from Keith Yandle saying he’s hearing Swayman to Ottawa for Ullmark. Waiting for more details. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 30, 2024

The rumor, which sounds so ridiculous that it must be true, was ultimately proven to be false.

‘Biz Nasty’ followed up his Tweet roughly eight minutes later later, stating his former Phoenix Coyote teammate was just joking.

Yands was fucking with me guys. Ignore this. Sorry. https://t.co/nzkNWUkzrL — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 30, 2024

Not that Bissonnette would want to get into the way of a good rumor.

At the start of training camp, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney called out ‘Biz” and his ‘Spitting Up On Yourself.’ podcast as being entertaining, but inaccurate, reporting opinion as opposed to fact. Particularly the rumor that co-host Ryan Whitney started about the GM not returning Swayman’s calls for three weeks as B.S.

“I think it’s bulls**t that somebody says I wouldn’t return a call for three weeks,” said Sweeney.’ “That’s inaccurate. My son loves ‘Biz and thinks he’s fabulous. I think he’s a great entertainer, but at the end of the day, they’re inaccurate. That’s okay, because that’s all part of the business nowadays. It’s okay if you turn around and say it’s your opinion or your belief and such, but don’t report it as fact. That’s all I’m asking.”

I’m sure this latest post didn’t help mend any fence in this bumpy relationship.

Swayman camp refutes Neely claim

Meanwhile, Bruins President Cam Neely is also coming under fire for his statements at Monday’s presser, which only seemed to add more fuel to the negotiations fire.

Swayman’s camp has allegedly taken offense to Neely’s statements that he’d “… have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now.”

In a post from @SPMsports, Swyman’s agent Lewis Gross stated “That was the first time that number was discussed in out negotiations. Prior to the press conference, no offer was made reaching that level”

The post went on to state how ‘Extremely disappointed’ Swayman’s camp was.

The statement ended in an ominous tone.

“This is not fair to Jeremy. We will take a few days to discuss where we go from here.”

Something tells us this soap opera is far from over.

