Bruins Brief: Don’t Worry About Swayman Yet; Maples Leafs To Make Matthews Captain

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Tuesday, August 13, and here are the top news items, stories, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League today.

Don’t Worry About Swayman Yet:

The deeper it gets into the offseason, the more it feels that the Boston Bruins are wading into uncharted waters in their ongoing contract negotiations with Jeremy Swayman.

But as uncomfortable as the situation may be, it is by no means unfamiliar.

Don’t worry just yet. The Bruins have been in this scenario multiple times before.

Maple Leafs To Make Matthews Captain:

As soon as they selected him with the top pick in the 2016 NHL draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs knew that Auston Matthews would one day lead their organization. That day has arrived.

On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs will hold a press conference where they will officially name Matthews as the 26th captain in franchise history.

The #leafs have called an 11 a.m. press conference on Wednesday where they will officially unveil Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in franchise history. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 12, 2024

Matthews, 26, will assume the role of captain of the Maple Leafs from John Tavares, who has served as the team’s captain for the last six seasons.

Since being drafted, Matthews leads the NHL in goals with 368 entering this season. He led the league last year with 69 goals, making it the second time in his career that he’s scored at least 60 goals in a season.

Ovechkin On Verge Of History In 2024-25:

Matthews may be the most prolific goal scorer in the NHL today, but he has a long way to go until he catches up with Alexander Ovechkin.

With 853 career goals, Ovechkin is the leading career goal scorer among active players and second all-time behind Wayne Gretzky’s 894.

This season, the Great 8 has a chance to surpass the Great One.

More From National Hockey Now:

Buffalo: There’s a pipeline that’s running from western New York directly into front offices all over the NHL. Which former Buffalo Sabres player is the best GM?

Chicago: It’s anyone’s guess how good the Chicago Blackhawks will be this year. But a quick look at the depth chart and checkbook gives reasons to be optimistic.

Colorado: See why young prospect Mikhail Gulyayev is a perfect fit for the Colorado Avalanche in the latest film room breakdown from Evan Rawal. (+)

New Jersey: After not knowing at first what to think of their top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, coaches of the New Jersey Devils can’t stop talking about Anton Silayev. (+)

New York: With Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck unlikely to return, the New York Islanders are in search of a new identity.

Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers are looking for a friend to help one of their top prospects acclimate to life in North America. (+)