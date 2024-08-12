Bruins Brief: One Answer Bruins Don’t Want; New Voice On NESN

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It is Monday, August 12, and here are the top news items, stories, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from around the National Hockey League today.

Bruins Built To Win, But…

The Boston Bruins followed the classic model of how to build a championship-caliber roster this summer by adding strength and depth down the middle of the ice. But by doing so, they sacrificed dynamic skill on the wing, leaving a gaping hole along the right side that will be up for grabs come training camp next month.

In an ideal world, the highly touted Fabian Lysell will make the jump from the minors to the big club this season and reach his potential as a former first-round draft pick.

Otherwise, the Bruins have a few other answers, all of which are imperfect.

New Voice On NESN:

A familiar name and voice will be the new face gracing the screen during Bruins broadcasts.

On Thursday, NESN named Judd Sirott its new play-by-play announcer for Bruins games starting this season. Sirott has called Bruins games on 98.5 The Sports Hub for the last seven years and makes the jump over to NESN as the replacement for Jack Edwards.

Congratulations to Judd Sirott, the new voice of the Boston Bruins on NESN.

A seamless transition and a perfect fit! A good man, a good friend, and a guy who has left his thumbprints on every rung of the ladder. I’m happy! So should be all the members of the Bruins Tribe. — Jack Edwards (@RealJackEdwards) August 8, 2024

Red Wings Putting Pieces Of Puzzle Together:

Looking toward the upcoming NHL season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde is feeling much less puzzled regarding how he will be piecing together his lineup.

Malkin, Letang Contracs Root Of Crosby Issues For Penguins:

The contracts delivered to Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang on the eve of free agency in 2022 were the fulcrum on which the teetering Pittsburgh Penguins organization committed to their superstar core, honoring their past contributions, desire to play together, and the new ownership’s desire to sell tickets. Now, they may be what’s standing in the way of the Penguins reaching an extension with Sidney Crosby.

More From National Hockey Now:

Colorado: Fans of the Colorado Avalanche may have a bad in their mouths after a disappointing end to last season, but there are still reasons for encouragement within in the numbers.

San Jose: William Eklund showed signs of potential for the San Jose Sharks, who have the chance to add his younger brother Victor into the mix of an already budding core of young players.