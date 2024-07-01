Bruins Free Agency: Add Max Jones, Riley Tufte To Bottom Six Mix

BRIGHTON– The Boston Bruins continue to operate on the open market after signing forwards Max Jones and Riley Tufte as their latest additions in free agency on Monday.

Per CapFriendly, Jones’ contract is worth an annual value of $1 million over two years, while Tufte will make $775,000 for the upcoming season.

Jones jumps aboard. Welcome to Boston, Max! pic.twitter.com/G1KZSfxWNi — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 1, 2024

Jones, 26, has spent the entirety of his six-year career thus far with the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks selected Jones in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft, but his career never panned out in Anaheim.

In 258 games, Jones has scored just 62 points with 31 goals and as many assists. After being limited to just 15 points in an injury-shortened 52-game season in 2023-24, Jones wasn’t given a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent and was let go by the Ducks.

Tufte, 26, has followed a similar trajectory throughout his career. A fellow member of the 2016 draft class, Tufte was selected the pick after Jones by the Dallas Stars. Following a three-year run at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Tufte turned pro and eventually made his NHL debut in 2022. He’s since played in just 18 career games, scoring three points, for both the Stars and Colorado Avalanche.

Despite not bringing much to the table in terms of scoring, Jones and Tufte will, at the very least, add size to a Bruins lineup that already possesses it in spades. At six-foot-three and six-foot-six, respectively, Jones and Tufte should be in the mix for roles on a Bruins’ fourth line that should several candidates vying for playing time come training camp.

Jones and Tufte are only the latest additions to the Bruins roster, as the team began free agency by inking forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov to long-term deals earlier in the day.

With many of the top free agents already off the board, Boston continues to look for additions as they’re still in need of a top-six player to fill in on the wing and are yet to reach a long-term extension with restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman.

This story will be updated