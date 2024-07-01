Bruins Sign Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov: Boston Makes Free Agency Splash

BRIGHTON– The Boston Bruins lept into the deep end of the pool by making two splash signings to kick off NHL free agency, agreeing to contracts with center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov on Monday.

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Lindholm’s contract will span seven years, paying him $7.75 million annually, while Zadorov will earn $5 million a year across six seasons.

Now with the Bruins, this is the third instance that Lindholm and Zadorov will play for the same team, as they’ve spent time together playing for the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks.

Lindholm, 29, scored 44 points last season playing for both Calgary and Vancouver, tallying 15 goals and 29 assists. Drafted fifth overall in the 2013 NHL draft, the Swede has totaled 218 goals and 339 assists for 557 points in 818 games for the Canucks, Flames, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Zadorov, 29, spent time between Calgary and Vancouver last year, scoring six goals and 14 assists for 20 points. A first-round selection in 2013 as well, the defenseman has played in 642 career games with the Flames, Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, and Buffalo Sabres.

The signings help fill a pair of needs the Bruins had entering the offseason. Lindholm is expected to take over at center on Boston’s top line, while Zadorov will provide size and toughness as a bruiser on the left side of the back end.

After agreeing to terms with Lindholm and Zadorov, the Bruins have a projected $11.21 million remaining in cap space, according to @BruinsCapSpace on X.

Still, there’s more work to be done for the Bruins front office. The Bruins are in need of added scoring depth in their middle six and still are yet to reach a deal with restricted free agent goalie Jeremey Swayman.

Elsewhere across the league, a number of former Bruins have found new homes. Forwards Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, and Derek Forbort have all signed with the Canucks, while forwards Pat Maroon and Tyler Bertuzzi are headed to the Chicago Blackhawks. Early indicate defenseman Matt Grzelyck is signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

