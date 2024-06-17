Bruins Preseason Schedule Includes Rivalry Matchups & Trip Abroad

The Boston Bruins announced on Monday afternoon their upcoming schedule for the 2024-25 preseason.

The schedule features a total of seven exhibition games, including three at home, three on the road and one at a neutral site, where the Bruins will help bring NHL hockey back to a city where it once thrived.

#NHLBruins announce their preseason schedule: Sun, 9/22 – v. NYR

Tue, 9/24 – v. WSH

Thu, 9/28 – @ NYR

Sat, 9/30 – @ PHI

Tue, 10/1 – v. PHI

Thu, 10/3 – @ LA (in Quebec City)

Sat, 10/5 @ WSH — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) June 17, 2024

The preseason kicks off at home as the New York Rangers will pay a visit to TD Garden on Sunday, Sep. 22, followed by the Washington Capitals two days later on Tuesday, Sep. 24.

From there, the Bruins will travel to New York for another date with the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Sep. 26, before heading to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Saturday, Sep. 30. After a short, two-day break, the Bruins and Flyers will meet once again in Boston on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The highlight of the preseason comes on Thursday, Oct. 3, when the Bruins face the Los Angeles Kings in their previously announced matchup at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre, home of the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts. The Bruins are very familiar with Quebec City, given their old rivalry with the now-defunct Quebec City Nordiques, and last visited when they played the Montreal Canadiens at Videotron Centre during the 2017 preseason.

Finally, the Bruins will play the Capitals once more, this time on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., to round out their exhibition schedule.

Although it’s only the preseason, it is by no means an easy slate of games for the Bruins, as four of their five opponents made the playoffs this past year. The Bruins will also be playing nearly every other day, which will help them prepare for what will be a grueling schedule come the regular season.

Boston’s regular season schedule is yet to be announced.