Report: Bruins Cutting Ties With Oskar Steen

It was inevitable that the Boston Bruins were going to move on with more than a few of their free agents this offseason, and have now started the process by cutting ties with forward Oskar Steen.

Per Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Bruins informed Steen they won’t be retaining him and that he is free to negotiate with other teams, according to Steen’s agent, Joakim Persson, who told Swedish news outlet Värmlands Folkblad.

Steen played in a career-high 34 games for the Bruins in 2023-24 but accounted for only a single point. After being placed on waivers in February, Steen went unclaimed and was demoted to AHL Providence, where he finished the rest of the year.

Steen, 26, is considered a Group 6 UFA, having played in only 60 NHL games across four seasons.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Steen debuted for the Bruins in 2021. He was used sparingly as a depth forward throughout his time in Boston, totaling eight points with four goals.

Given his production and the lack of interest he received while on the waiver wire, it’s doubtful Steen will have many NHL clubs courting him as a free agent. Rather, signing an AHL contract or one overseas seems much more realistic for the forward.

Like Steen, defense prospect Reilly Walsh and goalie prospect Kyle Keiser are also Group 6 UFAs for the Bruins.

According to Puckpedia, the Bruins are projected to have $23.86 million in cap space entering the offseason, with NHL free agency beginning on July 1.