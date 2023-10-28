Bruins Daily: Blown Lead Déjà Vu; Nightmare Start For Senators

The Boston Bruins looked like they did in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, blowing that late two-goal lead on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins and their fans were left with that sick Déjà vu feeling after blowing a two-goal lead in the final two minutes and losing 4-3 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks.

Boston Hockey Now: No Halloween costume necessary for Boston Bruins winger Jakub Lauko.

Boston Hockey Now: In what appears to be just paper transactions, the Boston Bruins sent forwards Jesper Boqvist and Patrick Brown to the Providence Bruins and recalled defensemen Jakub Zboril and Mason Lohrei.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have a gem of a prospect in Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson.

Detroit Hockey Now: Rest in peace to one of the nicest people I’ve met in this biz, former Boston Bruins forward Ed Sanford.

Florida Hockey Now: After he returned to practice on Friday, the Florida Panthers may still be without forward Sam Bennett.

TSN: The news just keeps getting worse for the Ottawa Senators, as they will now have to go 4-6 weeks without defenseman Thomas Chabot.

Sportsnet: Here’s hoping goalie Ilya Samsonov can get the help he needs for his mental health issues and find his game for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tampa Bay Times: The Tampa Bay Lightning have found their new pest in forward Mike Eyssimont.

National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula had a big night for the New Jersey Devils.

Washington Hockey Now: Don’t look now, but here come Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals!

Philly Hockey Now: Classy move by the Philadelphia Flyers to rename their media room after their recently retired and longtime PR guru Zack Hill.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Can the 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche right the ship for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Carolina Hockey Now: Andrei Svechnikov is back, and things are starting to look up for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Chicago Hockey Now: The young Chicago Blackhawks are buying into the system for head coach Luke Richardson.

Vegas Hockey Now: The season-opening win streak is over for the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: No goals in 151:30 for the San Jose Sharks.