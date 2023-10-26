Bruins Daily: ‘Heavy’ Bruins; Mitchell Waived; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins have matched their best start ever playing ‘heavy’ hockey, and the Columbus Blue Jackets could trade a ‘heavy-style defenseman.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The 2023-24 Boston Bruins are off to a historic start and have come as advertised by head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins signed blue line prospect Jackson Edward to a three-year, entry-level contract and waived defenseman Ian Mitchell.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: After an epic penalty kill shift that left him with a broken hand in a 3-1 win Monday, Montreal Canadiens defenseman found himself getting praised by sports media celebrity Pat McAfee.

Detroit Hockey Now: James Reimer will start against the Winnipeg Jets for the Detroit Red Wings.

Fansided: Should Ryan Reaves still be playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Sportsnet: Despite jumping Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch and sucker-punching him, there will be no suspension for Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

National Hockey Now

NYI Hockey Now: What’s up with the three-game losing streak for the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The best player in the NHL right now is New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes.

Philly Hockey Now: Is a winning standard suddenly forming for the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was placed on long-term injury reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carolina Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes found out they will be without defenseman Brett Pesce for two weeks, but Thursday could be the return of forward Andrei Svechnikov.

Chicago Hockey Now: The younger players are playing hard for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Is the most underrated player in the NHL Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen?

San Jose Hockey Now: Alexander Barabanov will be ‘out for a while’ for the San Jose Sharks.

NHL

Boston Hockey Now: Will one of Erik Gudbranson, Andrew Peeke, or Adam Boqvist finally be traded by the Columbus Blue Jackets?

Sportsnet: Sadly, the best event that gathers the NHL world will be no more as the vote passed to decentralize the NHL Draft.