Bruins Daily: Bruins Making History Again; NHL Frenzy

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci may be gone, but the Boston Bruins are still making franchise and NHL history.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: After a historic 2022-23 regular season, the Boston Bruins tied their best start ever at 6-0-0 with a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves, and the Bruins got another clutch performance from 19-year-old rookie Matt Poitras.

Boston Hockey Now: The historic win for the Boston Bruins was almost ruined by a scary injury for winger Jakub Lauko.

Boston Hockey Now: It’s extremely early, but the aforementioned Matt Poitras is already being compared to recently retired Boston Bruins center and future Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: In a game they needed to step up in, the special teams didn’t for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Was their 5-4 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken a good or a bad point for the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: It wasn’t pretty, but the Florida Panthers will take that 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks without their captain Sasha Barkov.

Sportsnet: Is goalie Joseph Woll taking over the starting goalie reigns for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

TSN: The struggling Buffalo Sabres jumped out to a 5-1 lead but then had to hold on for a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Jonas Johansson made 32 saves for his second-career shutout in a 3-0 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: Jack Hughes is off to a historic start after four assists in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens for the New Jersey Devils.

Washington Hockey Now: It was a better night for Alex Ovechkin but not so much for the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: The defending Stanley Cup champions improved to 7-0-0 with a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It’s the same old losing story for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carolina Hockey Now: A 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and that’s a three-game losing streak for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Chicago Hockey Now: The two third period goals in 56 seconds by Boston Bruins forwards Matt Poitras and Trent Frederic sealed the fate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: After a record-setting 15th road win, the new road warriors of the NHL are the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks lost again, but they have to be happy with goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.

NHL

ESPN: It was a hockey fan’s heaven on Tuesday night with the ‘NHL Frenzy’ on ESPN.