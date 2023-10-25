Bruins Postgame: Bruins Match Best Start Ever; Poitras Clutch

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves, and forwards Pavel Zacha, Matt Poitras, and Trent Frederic scored to give the Boston Bruins a 3-0 win and match their best start (6-0-0) in franchise history.

The Bruins went 4-0-0 on their four-game road trip and now come home for a four-game home stand.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame:

CLUTCH: If Matt Poitras isn’t on the Boston Bruins’ roster on Halloween, it better be a trick because this 19-year-old rookie center has been nothing but a treat since he stepped on the ice for the Bruins’ 2023-24 training camp. In just his sixth NHL game, and for a second straight game after scoring two third period goals in a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Poitras lit the lamp again. Once again, the 54th overall pick at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft scored in the final frame, giving his team a 2-0 lead 4:06 into the third period on a hard-earned breakaway.

POITRAS PUT ON THE JETS 🚀 pic.twitter.com/h3sCv2Pyl9 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 25, 2023

That seemingly lit the spark that a tired Bruins team needed to sweep their four-game road trip because just 56 ticks later, Trent Frederic made it 3-0 Bruins, and that was all she wrote.

Trent Frederic finds the back of the night, and the Bruins have a 3-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/tcAhq6RJ7l — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) October 25, 2023

BANGER: The other rookie center for the Boston Bruins, John Beecher, continued to prove that he also belongs on this Bruins roster. Beecher was once again a physical presence needed from the fourth line with four hits and chipped in with two shots as well. Unlike Poitras, the 22-year-old, 6-foot-3, 216-pound pivot can be sent to the AHL without waivers, but that seems highly unlikely at this point.

DOGHOUSE: The Boston Bruins are now 3-for-22 on the mad advantage as their power play went 0-for-4 against the Blackhawks. It may just be time for Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery to reunite Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk on the backend of one of his power play units.

UNSUNG HERO: Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman could easily be the ‘Clutch’ player here and definitely the unsung hero. Truth be told, though, and no slight on Swayman, who yours truly said will outplay Linus Ullmark this season, this one goes to the Bruins video coordinator Matt Myers and assistant video coordinator Dan Darrow. In the first period, Bruins center Charlie Coyle provided Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard with an easy third goal of his young NHL career that would’ve put the Blackhawks up 1-0. Thanks to Myers’ and Darrow’s rapid work, though, the Bruins successfully challenged that the play was offsides. There appeared to be a momentum shift after that, and the Blackhawks never seemed to mentally recover.

Connor Bedard's goal is taken away because of an offside challenge. The celly was still sweet. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/p7cdqcqkm5 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 25, 2023

Here's a look at the offside review that eventually negated Connor Bedard's goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/vzROZYXvun — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 25, 2023

KEY STAT: The Bruins are now 24-for-25 on the penalty kill after killing off all three Blackhawks’ powerplays.

LINEUP:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Patrick Brown

Extra: Milan Lucic (injury)

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark