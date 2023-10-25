Off The Record
Off The Record: Blue Jackets; Garland; NHL Frenzy (+)
The NHL trade market remains hamstrung by the salary cap, but there has still been plenty of chatter across the league and as teams figure out exactly what they are.
Will the Columbus Blue Jackets finally unload a defenseman on the NHL trade market?
Did the Canucks play a bigger role in the Connor Garland trade chatter?
Also, the NHL and ESPN held the first ‘NHL Frenzy’ on Tuesday night, with all 32 NHL teams playing in a staggered schedule that had games starting up every 15 minutes. Will the frenzies become more frequent?
Find out in the latest Off The Record:
BHN in your Inbox
Bruins Team and Cap Info
Boston Bruins1 hour ago
Murphy: Déjà vu For Bruins In Loss To Ducks
Boston Bruins7 hours ago
Bruins Daily: Bruins Blow One; Pinto Suspension
Bruins Brunch16 hours ago
Bruins Postgame: Bruins Let Up And Lose 4-3 To Ducks in OT
Boston Bruins21 hours ago
Mitchell Clears Waivers; Bruins Recall Boqvist
Boston Bruins23 hours ago
Bruins vs Ducks Preview: Bruins Look To Avoid Letdown
Bruins Daily6 days ago
Bruins Daily: Heinen Update; Struggling Bertuzzi Demoted
Boston Bruins6 days ago
Murphy: Coyle Puts Team First, Continues To Silence Critics
Boston Bruins5 days ago
Milan Lucic (Injury) Does Not Play Vs. Ducks
Boston Bruins4 days ago
Murphy: DeBrusk Avoids Alarm Clock Excuse, Owns Mistake
Boston Bruins6 days ago
DeBrusk Benched For Being Late To Team Meeting
Patriots Football Now