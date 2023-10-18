Off The Record: Three Teams To Eye On NHL Trade Market (+)

Despite the promise of next season’s NHL salary cap spike, insiders tell OTR the NHL trade market continues to be hamstrung by the current $83.5 cap. Based on recent NHL trade chatter amongst NHL executives and pro scouts, the feeling is desire will outpace ability until American Thanksgiving, if not into the New Year.

“There’s so many teams that can’t even ice a full roster right now,” an NHL executive source pointed out to to Off The Record recently. “Obviously, we don’t usually see much activity until American Thanksgiving, but I wonder if it goes even deeper. Teams are just so hamstrung. There could be minor moves to just stay under that cap, but nothing significant. Maybe a few teams can make a trade of substance right now.”

Note: Tuesday, the Vancouver Canucks traded defenseman Jack Rathbone and forward Karel Plasek to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for scrappy defenseman Mark Friedman and minor league forward Ty Glover.

Those are likely the depth, if not draft picks and prospects trades, we’ll see for at least the next month, but here are three teams that could make more noticeable moves by American Thanksgiving (Nov. 23), if not a bit later.