Bruins Daily: Bruins Win; Kane Rumors; Thornton Retires

The Boston Bruins bounced back from their first loss of the season behind a two-goal performance from star winger David Pastrnak in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about their team signing unrestricted free agent winger Patrick Kane.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: One team to keep an eye on in the NHL trade market for goalies is the Montreal Canadiens.

Florida Hockey Now: Defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour could be returning to practice soon for the Florida Panthers.

AP: The NHL has suspended former Boston Bruins and current Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton.

TSN: The price tag continues to go up for Toronto Maple Leafs forward and potential 2024 unrestricted free agent William Nylander.

NY Post: Does the NHL owe the players and fans more clarity on the 41-game suspension they gave Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto?

Tampa Bay Times: How close is goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to returning for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

National Hockey Now

NYI Hockey Now: Noah Dobson is becoming a key defenseman for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Nico Hischier will miss Sunday’s game for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: After beating the Boston Bruins on Thursday, the Anaheim Ducks steamrolled the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Veteran defenseman Kris Letang is adapting as he goes for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: The penalty kill has been brilliant for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche are leaning heavily on goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

San Jose Hockey Now: Congrats on a wonderful career to former Boston Bruins center and 1997 No. 1 pick overall, Joe Thornton!