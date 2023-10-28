Bruins Postgame: Bruins Shut Down High-Flying Wings 4-1

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins bounced back with authority from their only loss of the season and beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night.

The Bruins got two goals from David Pastrnak, and Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy also lit the lamp. Meanwhile, the Bruins put on a defensive clinic, out-shooting the Red Wings 23-13 through the first two periods and 31-24 overall. Jeremy Swayman improved to 4-0-0 with another 23-save performance.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame reaction to the play of the Bruins in what hopefully will be a lesson for them going forward:

CLUTCH: Maybe I should just reserve this spot for David Pastrnak or create a specific one for the Boston Bruins superstar winger?

Pastrnak is your BHN Clutch player again after finishing with two goals and an assist, as well as five shots on net. With the Bruins clinging to a 2-1 lead and the Red Wings buzzing midway through the third period, Pastrnak poked the puck loose for a breakaway. Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman caught up to Pastrnak and slashed him on the wrist leading to Pastrnak’s second penalty shot of the season. As expected, the Bruins’ leading goal scorer and points leader beat Red Wings goalie Ville Husso for his seventh goal of the season and a 3-1 Bruins lead.

In career game No. 600 David Pastrňák scores a beauty of a penalty shot. 🍝 pic.twitter.com/ReYPYKJtZ7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2023

Just 6:22 later, with Husso pulled for the extra attacker, Pastrnak banked one off the boards and into the empty net to seal the deal.

David Pastrnak with a brilliant bank shot into the empty net!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/dMtd5HZTlR — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 29, 2023

BANGER: Rookie John Beecher continues to be a physical presence on the energy line for the Boston Bruins. Playing on the wing on Saturday, Beecher was once again creating havoc. The 22-year-old 2019 first round pick finished the game with three hits and one shot.

DOGHOUSE: Defenseman Brandon Carlo has arguably been the Bruins’ best defensive defenseman this season, so putting him in the doghouse here is tough. That being said, Saturday was an off night for him, and he absolutely got abused on the Veleno goal. Carlo finished the game with one shot, one hit, and two blocked shots.

Joe Veleno with an absolute BEAUTY#LGRW pic.twitter.com/liZjTv0ObC — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 29, 2023

UNSUNG HERO: By no means are the Bruins anywhere close to having either Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark take over as the No.1 goalie for the Boston Bruins. That being said, if head coach Jim Montgomery were to choose a No. 1 right now, I’m not sure how he wouldn’t go with Swayman. The 24-year-old netminder has allowed just one goal in his last two starts and continues to be in a lights-out zone. For a second straight game, Swayman was the beneficiary of a suffocating defense in front of him as the Bruins only allowed 24 shots but Swayman was there to stop 23 of them. The goal by Red Wings forward Joe Veleno at 6:40 of the third period was the first goal he allowed since the 18:50 mark in the third period of the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Kings in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

KEY STAT: The Bruins came into this game just 4-for-25 on the man advantage. That’s why they spent plenty of time working on the powerplay in practice since Thursday. Well, whatever they did in practice, it helped early on in this one. With Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen in the penalty box for boarding at 8:50 of the first period, the Bruins got their fifth powerplay goal of the season when Pavel Zacha banked one home at 10:33 of the opening frame. Brad Marchand and Pastrnak got the helpers.

Pavel Zacha gives the Bruins a 1-0 lead with his second goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/r0r6sD0zhm — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) October 28, 2023

LINEUP:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

John Beecher-Patrick Brown-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark