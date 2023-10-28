Bruins vs Red Wings Preview: Division Swing Begins

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (6-0-1, 13 pts) vs Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1, 11 pts)

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BSDETX

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-185), Red Wings (+154)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+130), Red Wings +1.5 (-155)

Over/Under: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-120)

Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Tonight begins a stretch of four straight games against Atlantic Division opponents for the Bruins. After tonight, the Bruins host the Florida Panthers on Monday and the Toronto Maple Leafs next Thursday. They then head to Detroit for a rematch with the Red Wings next Saturday.

“We need to find out,” coach Jim Montgomery said of where the Bruins stand against their divisional rivals. “We’ve got three real good teams coming in…I think our division is really strong and really competitive all the way top to bottom. So, it’s going to be a good test for us coming up, and it starts [Saturday].”

-Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Swayman is coming off a 23-save shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks last Tuesday. The 24-year-old netminder is 3-0-0 with a 1.34 GAA and a .957 save percentage.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (6) and in points with 10 in seven games. Charlie McAvoy leads the team in assists with six helpers in seven games. The Bruins defenseman had three assists in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

-Wingers Jakub Lauko (facial fracture) and Milan Lucic (lower body) are both week-to-week, with Lucic now on long-term injury reserve.

-With Lucic being placed on long-term injury reserve on Saturday, the Boston Bruins recalled forward Oskar Steen from the Providence Bruins and assigned forward Jesper Boqvist back to the P-Bruins. Steen will be in the lineup tonight.

-The Boston Bruins have the best penalty kill in the NHL, killing 30 of the 31 powerplays they’ve allowed. They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 4-for-25 on the man advantage.

Detroit Red Wings Notes

-Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin leads the team in assists (11) and points with 15. Alex DeBrincat leads the team in goals with nine lamplighters.

-Ville Husso will get the nod between the pipes for the Red Wings. Husso is 3-1-1 with a 3.38 GAA and a .893 save percentage. Husso knows he can be better and admitted to letting in some softies so far.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Patrick Brown-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Ian Mitchell (injury)

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Detroit Red Wings Lineup

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond

David Perron-J.T. Compher-Andrew Copp

Michael Rasmussen-Joe Veleno-Daniel Sprong

Klim Klostin-Austin Czarnik-Christian Fischer

Defense

Jake Walman-Moritz Seider

Shane Gostisbehere-Justin Holl

Ben Chiarot-Jeff Petry

Goalies

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Officials

Referees:

Linesmen: