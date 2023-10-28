Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Red Wings Preview: Division Swing Begins
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (6-0-1, 13 pts) vs Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1, 11 pts)
TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BSDETX
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-185), Red Wings (+154)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+130), Red Wings +1.5 (-155)
Over/Under: Over 6 (+100), Under 6 (-120)
Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-Tonight begins a stretch of four straight games against Atlantic Division opponents for the Bruins. After tonight, the Bruins host the Florida Panthers on Monday and the Toronto Maple Leafs next Thursday. They then head to Detroit for a rematch with the Red Wings next Saturday.
“We need to find out,” coach Jim Montgomery said of where the Bruins stand against their divisional rivals. “We’ve got three real good teams coming in…I think our division is really strong and really competitive all the way top to bottom. So, it’s going to be a good test for us coming up, and it starts [Saturday].”
-Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Swayman is coming off a 23-save shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks last Tuesday. The 24-year-old netminder is 3-0-0 with a 1.34 GAA and a .957 save percentage.
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (6) and in points with 10 in seven games. Charlie McAvoy leads the team in assists with six helpers in seven games. The Bruins defenseman had three assists in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.
-Wingers Jakub Lauko (facial fracture) and Milan Lucic (lower body) are both week-to-week, with Lucic now on long-term injury reserve.
-With Lucic being placed on long-term injury reserve on Saturday, the Boston Bruins recalled forward Oskar Steen from the Providence Bruins and assigned forward Jesper Boqvist back to the P-Bruins. Steen will be in the lineup tonight.
-The Boston Bruins have the best penalty kill in the NHL, killing 30 of the 31 powerplays they’ve allowed. They’re on the opposite end with their powerplay as they’ve gone 4-for-25 on the man advantage.
Detroit Red Wings Notes
-Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin leads the team in assists (11) and points with 15. Alex DeBrincat leads the team in goals with nine lamplighters.
-Ville Husso will get the nod between the pipes for the Red Wings. Husso is 3-1-1 with a 3.38 GAA and a .893 save percentage. Husso knows he can be better and admitted to letting in some softies so far.
“I think just like a couple of bad reads, and those cause goals,” Husso told Detroit Hockey Now. “It’s nothing crazy. Just gotta be more sharp. That’s the bottom line. We had a really good practice (Friday).”
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Patrick Brown-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Extra: Ian Mitchell (injury)
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Detroit Red Wings Lineup
Forwards
Alex DeBrincat-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond
David Perron-J.T. Compher-Andrew Copp
Michael Rasmussen-Joe Veleno-Daniel Sprong
Klim Klostin-Austin Czarnik-Christian Fischer
Defense
Jake Walman-Moritz Seider
Shane Gostisbehere-Justin Holl
Ben Chiarot-Jeff Petry
Goalies
Ville Husso
Alex Lyon
Officials
Referees:
Linesmen: