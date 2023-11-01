Bruins Daily: McAvoy Suspension Fallout; Poitras Stays

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is arguably lucky he didn’t get more than a four-game suspension on Tuesday.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The NHL Department of Player Safety decided on a four-game suspension for Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins fans may not like to read or hear this, but Charlie McAvoy is lucky he didn’t get more than four games. What he did to Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was a textbook blindside headshot and what we’re supposed to be ridding the game of. CTE is real, and it’s going to keep ruining the lives of players if we don’t listen to former players like former Bruins defenseman Aaron Ward!

Boston Hockey Now: So what happens to the blue line now for the Boston Bruins without Charlie McAvoy and his defensive partner so far this season, Matt Grzelcyk?

Boston Hockey Now: The kid is staying! Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media on Tuesday that the team is keeping rookie center Matt Poitras.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Should the Montreal Canadiens trade or keep the resurgent Sean Monahan?

Detroit Hockey Now: Offense from the blue line has been a key to the early success of the Detroit Red Wings.

TSN: What a pitiful end to October for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: BioSteele co-founder Matt Nichol has been named Director of Player Health and Performance for the Ottawa Senators.

Buffalo Sabres: When will the Buffalo Sabres get back goalie and former Northeastern star Devon Levi?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Give Lane Lambert credit. He faced the music on a line switch that proved costly for the New York Islanders.

Washington Hockey Now: Could the Washington Capitals try and acquire longtime Boston Bruins NHL trade target and Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm?

Philly Hockey Now: Goalie Felix Sandstrom was finally sent down to the AHL and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Can the veteran core led by longtime captain Sidney Crosby save the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Should neckguards be grandfathered in by the NHL and NHLPA?

Carolina Hockey Now: Congrats on a great career and good luck in retirement to former Carolina Hurricanes center Paul Stastny.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Arizona Coyotes provided a reality check for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Could the Colorado Avalanche have to play some games without defensemen Bo Byram and Cale Makar?

Vegas Hockey Now: Has the hot start been all smoke and mirrors for the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: What does the post-career look like for the newly retired Joe Thornton?