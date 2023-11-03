Bruins Daily: Centennial Bruins Make History; NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins keep on rolling even without defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Derek Forbort, and Matt Grzelcyk.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are off to their best start ever at 9-0-1 after a 3-2 shootout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins and current Maple Leafs winger Tyler Bertuzzi enjoyed being teammates with Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: The blue line had a very different look for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Out were Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, and Charlie McAvoy, and in were Parker Wotherspoon, Ian Mitchell, and Mason Lohrei.

Boston Hockey Now: Don’t expect a letdown anytime soon from Boston Bruins rookie center Matt Poitras.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What would be the ideal situation for the Montreal Canadiens to trade center Sean Monahan?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings are benefitting offensively by having Shane Gostisbehere.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers’ all-time games played leader is now their current captain, Sasha Barkov.

ESPN: The fallout continues from the Ottawa Senators firing general manager Pierre Dorion.

Sportsnet: What’s up with the slow start from the Buffalo Sabres?

Fansided: Who has been the biggest surprise so far for the Tampa Bay Lightning?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The NHL’s First Star Of The Month for October was New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes.

Washington Hockey Now: With Nicklas Backstrom taking a leave of absence from the NHL, his ‘A’ will now alternate between wingers T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson.

Philly Hockey Now: With goalie Carter Hart expected to miss some time, the Philadelphia Flyers will depend on Sam Ersson.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Four Pittsburgh Penguins wore neck guards at practice on Thursday in the wake of the passing of former Penguins player Adam Johnson.

Nashville Hockey Now: What’s going on with Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg?