Bruins Daily: Marchand Owns Leafs Nation; Jack Hughes Injured

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand is cooking dinner in the collective mental kitchen of Leafs Nation, and Devils superstar Jack Hughes is injured.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson logging over 25 minutes on the ice this past Thursday, could the NHL reduce the four-game suspension on Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy?

Atlantic Division

Sportsnet: Ever since his hit on defenseman Timothy Liljegren on Thursday, it’s been continuing whining and obsessing over Brad Marchand by the media covering and fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit Hockey Now: Untimely penalties are costing the next opponent for the Boston Bruins, the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers’ all-time games played leader is now their current captain, Sasha Barkov.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers embarrassed the underwhelming Buffalo Sabres.

Ottawa Sun: Could former Boston Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli become the next GM of the Ottawa Senators?

Raw Charge: So, ten games in, who exactly is the 2023-24 Tampa Bay Lightning?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils and their fans are holding their collective breath, waiting for more news on the injured Jack Hughes.

NYI Hockey Now: Scott Mayfield made a triumphant return for the New York Islanders.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals are already missing center Nicklas Backstrom.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Mike Sullivan is not satisfied with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Calder Trophy favorite is still 2023 top overall NHL Draft pick Connor Bedard.

Vegas Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy’s hard-edged style of coaching doesn’t seem to be bothering the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Could the worst NHL team ever wind up being the 2023-24 San Jose Sharks?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The NHL laid a $25,000 fine on Arlington, MA native and rookie Anaheim Ducks head coach Greg Cronin.