Bruins Daily: Sway Day Again; Did Canucks Break Oilers?

Jeremy Swayman saved the day again for the Boston Bruins and the Oilers need a savior after another loss to the Canucks.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 but once again had to lean on goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: It was a pair of firsts in the first period for Boston Bruins rookies John Beecher and Mason Lohrei.

Boston Hockey Now: Did the Boston Bruins get exposed in their 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Brendan Gallagher’s resurgence has arguably been the best story of the season thus far for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Will captain Dylan Larkin play against the New York Rangers tonight for the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: It wasn’t pretty, but it was still a 5-4 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Florida Panthers.

NHL.com: The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game winless streak with a 6-5 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

TSN: After his captain Brady Tkachuk called out the fans, head coach D.J. Smith defended the Ottawa Senators.

ESPN: The Buffalo Sabres have called up top prospect Matthew Savoie.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Is it a shoulder injury for New Jersey Devils star center Jack Hughes?

Philly Hockey Now: What are the latest injury reports on Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier and goalie Carter Hart?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Jeff Carter understands his future with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carolina Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins goalie Jaro Halak has been signed to a professional tryout by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Chicago Hockey Now: It’s time to stop pretending and living in denial for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: What’s been the good and bad thus far for the Colorado Avalanche?

San Jose Hockey Now: The embarrassment can’t continue for the San Jose Sharks, according to general manager Mike Grier.

Sportsnet: Did the Vancouver Canucks just break the Edmonton Oilers?