Bruins Postgame: Swayman Saves The Bacon Again

Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves, two rookies scored their first goals, and the captain got the game-winner as the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-2.

Boston Bruins rookie center John Beecher and rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei scored their first NHL goals just 3:48 apart in the first period to put the Bruins up 2-0 after one. Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston cut the Bruins’ lead in half 5:09 into the third period, but just 4:42 later, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand scored what proved to be the game-winner as the Bruins held on for the 3-2 win.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame reaction to the play of the Bruins in what hopefully will be a lesson for them going forward:

CLUTCH: The Boston Bruins have the best goalie tandem in the NHL in the reigning Jennings Trophy tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, but the latter has been the better of the two so far. Swayman saved the Bruins’ bacon once again as he made clutch save after clutch save to improve to 6-0-0, with a 1.48 GAA and a .952 save percentage. His confidence between the pipes right now is so solid that he’s pushed out arguably the best net-front presence in the NHL for the last decade in Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

Jeremy Swayman clears out Joe Pavelski and then snags one with the glove: pic.twitter.com/TCti91DQaR — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) November 7, 2023

BANGER: Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic quietly had an effective night, finishing with two hits and as a plus 1 in 11:23 TOI.

DOGHOUSE: The Bruins seemed to lean too much on Swayman at times, especially in the final minute, where they allowed a goal by Pavelski with 28 ticks left in regulation and also a powerplay on a Hampus Lindholm tripping penalty with six seconds left.

UNSUNG HERO: Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand once again showed why he wears a ‘C’ on his jersey. Marchand was constantly keeping his teammates in check and then got the gritty type of goal that has made him the superstar winger he is.

It’s crazy how Brad Marchand almost never loses puck battles: pic.twitter.com/9Wk7zFqKMl — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) November 7, 2023

KEY STAT: For the second time in Boston Bruins history, two rookies scored their first goal in the same goal. On October 5, 2017, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy lit the lamp for the first time, and so did winger Jake DeBrusk in that highlight goal that led to his Dad, former NHLer and Sportsnet Edmonton Oilers color analyst Louie DeBrusk coming to tears in the stands.

On Monday night, current Bruins rookie center John Beecher got his first NHL goal 10:21 into the opening frame.

🚨 FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT 🚨 Welcome to the club, John Beecher! 👏 pic.twitter.com/V28Sb9T0ww — NHL (@NHL) November 7, 2023

Shortly after that, Mason Lohrei made it 2-0 Bruins with his first.

We've got another first NHL goal for the @NHLBruins! 🐻 Congratulations, Mason Lohrei! pic.twitter.com/n12gXtkXBo — NHL (@NHL) November 7, 2023

LINEUP:

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm-Ian Mitchell

Mason Lohrei-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark