Bruins Daily: Ullmark-Oilers Rumors; Sharks Win!

The NHL trade rumors involving Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark being traded to the Edmonton Oilers are ramping up again.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With the Edmonton Oilers season rapidly spiraling out of control and goaltending the main reason, will general manager Ken Holland come calling for Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Tampa Bay Lightning took out their frustrations from a loss on Monday night in a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Is the offensive explosion from the Vancouver Canucks’ blue line due to bad player evaluation from the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: Some lineup changes by head coach Paul Maurice paid off for the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: Could Matthew Knies be the missing piece on the top line for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

TSN: D.J. Smith isn’t giving up, and he doesn’t think anyone should be giving up on the 2023-24 Ottawa Senators.

NHL

San Jose Hockey Now: Hold the presses! The 11-game losing streak is over for the San Jose Sharks!

Philly Hockey Now: The Sharks’ first victim? The Philadelphia Flyers.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche took advantage of a lack of discipline by the New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Anaheim Ducks’ win streak was snapped by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: It’s time for the blind sheep fans in Chicago to stop ignoring the disgrace that is the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks.